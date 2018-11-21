What Cannabis Stocks Should Be In Your Portfolio?

Summary

  • Nick Gastevich, aka CannaVestments, one of our favorite commenters on Seeking Alpha, returns for a super actionable take on cannabis stocks.
  • Focus on companies that control their own destinies as much as possible.
  • Which balance sheets are in trouble and who's generating real cash flow.
  • Diving deep into the big multi-state operators + AYR, MariMed, C21, California operators and more.

Marijuana cannabis stock market growth concept Illustration

lorozco3D

Nick Gastevich, aka CannaVestments, one of our favorite commenters on Seeking Alpha, returns for a super actionable take on cannabis stocks. Focus on companies that control their own destinies as much as possible. Which balance sheets are in trouble and who's generating real cash flow. Diving deep into the top multi-state operators + AYR (OTCQX:AYRWF), MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD), C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF), California operators like Lowell (OTCQX:LOWLF), Statehouse (OTCQX:STHZF) and Glass House (OTC:GLASF) and more.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and provide you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

