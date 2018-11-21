lorozco3D

Nick Gastevich, aka CannaVestments, one of our favorite commenters on Seeking Alpha, returns for a super actionable take on cannabis stocks. Focus on companies that control their own destinies as much as possible. Which balance sheets are in trouble and who's generating real cash flow. Diving deep into the top multi-state operators + AYR (OTCQX:AYRWF), MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD), C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF), California operators like Lowell (OTCQX:LOWLF), Statehouse (OTCQX:STHZF) and Glass House (OTC:GLASF) and more.

