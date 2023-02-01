Big Oil Can Be Lean And Not Mean

Feb. 01, 2023 7:45 AM ETCVX, XOM
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil and Chevron may be facing government backlash for the profit that they have booked in the past year. But shareholders will be nothing but grateful.
  • Either firm could go shopping – a smaller European oil company might make a nice target. But valuations aren’t obviously appealing, with the S&P Global Oil Index of major firms up 11% in the past 12 months, and up 169% from pandemic lows.
  • Neither company seems inclined to increase debt. Oil demand growth has peaked, and may start to decline soon, according to BP’s 2023 Energy Outlook released on Monday.

Oil gas processing plant

insagostudio

By Breakingviews

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) may be facing government backlash for the profit that they have booked in the past year. But shareholders will be nothing but grateful. On Tuesday, Texas-based Exxon smashed a record

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.