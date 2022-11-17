Warner Bros. Discovery: Time To Walk The Dog

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • Contrarian investing means looking at "dogs" to find "gems".
  • The recent stock price action should have been an anticipated possible outcome at the time of the merger.
  • John Malone noted that once management reviewed the situation after the merger, things were worse than they thought.
  • John Malone sold puts at what is now a high price to support management.
  • Managements like this that handle problems promptly often succeed, despite all the market worries.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

The famous water tower of Warner Brothers in Burbank. Warner Bros is an American entertainment company.

Tero Vesalainen

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on January 20, 2023.)

One of the things about a large acquisition like Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) recently made is that the recent stock price action should have been anticipated

Warner Bros Discovery Common Stock Price HIstory And Key Valuation Measures

Warner Bros. Discovery Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website January 31, 2023)

I analyze oil and gas companies, related companies, and Warner Bros. Discovery in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.63K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.