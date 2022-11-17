Tero Vesalainen

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on January 20, 2023.)

One of the things about a large acquisition like Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) recently made is that the recent stock price action should have been anticipated when the acquisition was announced and later completed. The stock price could just as easily have appreciated from that point. However, as John Malone noted in his interview, "things were worse than anticipated" once management actually controlled the assets and reviewed the situation. Despite that revelation, Malone also stated that he sold puts to support management.

One of the things that Wall Street did in response to the situation was lower the forward-looking future price target as fast as the stock price went down. That appears to be a knee-jerk reaction to the situation at hand. Yet management has been updating shareholders regularly whether the news is good or bad. Rather than valuing those updates, the market has pummeled the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website January 31, 2023)

Some shareholders managed to get out of the situation with a small loss while others have complained about a "dog" stock all the way down. Rarely do you hear that management has handled an unexpected situation promptly and that the long-term story really has not changed. Instead, the latest attitude appears to be that this is a real "woof" situation. Evidently, the more initial problems found, the worse the future has to be.

Yet as John Malone has mentioned, the debt structure was designed for unforeseen circumstances, just in case something like this happened. The one thing that has not been a result is a declaration that major assets are impaired to the extent that the future story has become materially worse. That is very different from "expenses are out of control and no one cares about return on investment". The big difference is that one was found can be fixed to put the acquisition on course so that the original story holds. The way the problems found get fixed comes under the general heading of focusing the acquisition on the basics.

Classic Cyclical Issues

One of the hardest things about cyclical or even contrarian investing is a willingness to either step into or hang onto an investment when the prevailing attitude is one of increasing hostility. Along with that hostility comes an increase in perceived risk. Yet as Warren Buffett has often pointed out, how (in this case) is a more than $20 stock less risky than that same stock which is now a (roughly) $14 stock". It is a question he has pointed out many times with many investments.

There have been all kinds of "problems" noted throughout the price decline. One of those problems includes refinancing the debt despite the long (finance term) duration of the debt. That duration was designed at the board's behest, as John Malone noted, in case there were extra challenges. But that did not stop Mr. Market from worrying. Along with that came "the problems will never end" despite the fact that management took prompt action to end those same problems.

Now, John Malone noted in his interview that this acquisition would take a while. That should surprise no one because the acquisition is large. Turning around anything large takes time. This management and others have noted that what investors are seeing now comes from decisions made years ago. So to speed up the turnaround process meant a lot of news real fast to put an end to an ongoing situation that was perceived to be out of control.

Time To Walk The Dog

All of this means that the original story is intact so far. Management still intends to make a decent profit given the original investment. Therefore, the now lower price is probably safer than was the starting price at the time of the original merger.

What makes it psychologically safer is the "dog" attribute. Most investments are really not all that good when you can look back and see years of favorable returns. The reason is, at that point, the market expects more years of favorable returns and therefore prices a premium into the stock price. We all know that Mr. Market goes overboard both optimistically and pessimistically. Now it is time to act upon that knowledge, even though it is very difficult to execute.

Along with that comes the knowledge that one should diversify with a lot of these kinds of situations in a basket. Like anything else, something unexpected can cause an investment to head "south". So some diversification is in order for most investors. In short, "It is time to walk the dog".

The Future

The recent announcement from management appears to add resources to the board in the form of a return of another board member. The board appears to be doing everything possible to support management during the assimilation of this acquisition. That John Malone sold puts at what now is a high price is a huge vote of confidence in management.

Management also announced plans to partner with Roku (ROKU) and then take advantage finally of some franchises. There is liable to be far more positive news in the future as the management moves from "housecleaning" to "cashing in".

Management may also be considering the sale of the music library to repay some debt. This would make sense, as the library itself is the least related venture to the rest of the company. It should be also noted that the debt is structured to give management time to figure things out. Therefore, management has the option to not follow through on this idea for the time being.

Overall, the bad news is coming to an end. But the reason for the merger is really just beginning to be presented by management. Expect the full story to unfold over the next several years.

One of the things to consider is that the stock market often provides too much information to investors that often results in a lot of short-term decisions that would not happen in the absence of that information. For example, when one buys a fixer-upper house and then guts it, one does not sell the gutted house at what would surely be a lower value. Instead, most would continue the project to a full renovation at what is expected to be a profitable price. Profit expectations did not come down because the house had a lower value when gutted. Yet Mr. Market lowers profit expectations all the time.

In this case, investors need to monitor management statements (and any other relevant information) about the key assets acquired. Traditionally, decently run media companies cash flow a lot and often command premiums to book value. That means this acquisition was likely a bargain if management can turn the situation around from the results of prior management.

So far, management appears to be turning the situation around. So, this is definitely a "dog" stock to look at. It may be finally time to "take the dog for a walk". It probably has been that time for quite a while.