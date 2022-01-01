Major Asset Classes: January 2023 Performance Review

Feb. 01, 2023 8:33 AM ETSHV, BND, TIP, VWO, EMLC, BWX, PICB, WIP, VNQ, VNQI, IHY, JNK, GSG, VTI, VEA, SPY, USO, GLD, UUP1 Comment
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.85K Followers

Summary

  • Global markets roared back to life in January, led by US real estate shares. The only slice of the major asset classes that lost ground last month: commodities, based on a set of proxy ETFs.
  • The Global Market Index (GMI) posted a solid rebound in January. This unmanaged benchmark (maintained by CapitalSpectator.com) holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights and represents a competitive benchmark for multi-asset-class portfolios.
  • Reviewing GMI’s performance relative to US stocks (VTI) and bonds (BND) over the past year reflects rebounding performances in close alignment lately.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig/iStock via Getty Images

Global markets roared back to life in January, led by US real estate shares. The only slice of the major asset classes that lost ground last month: commodities, based on a set of proxy ETFs.

total returns (%)

wealth indexes: GMI vs. US stock and bond markets

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.85K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.