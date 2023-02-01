Will What The Fed Says Be More Important Than What It Does?

Feb. 01, 2023 7:45 AM ETFXA, FXC, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.4K Followers

Summary

  • The focus is squarely on the Federal Reserve today. But the market often has reacted one way to the Fed's statement and another to the press conference.
  • Asia-Pacific equities are mostly trading higher, with more than 1% gains in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Taiwan, and South Korea.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is posting a small gain, the first this week. US futures are 0.3-0.4% lower.
  • The US dollar is softer except against the Canadian dollar, where it is virtually unchanged at the time this is written. Relatively narrow ranges are prevailing.
  • The greenback also is mostly softer against emerging market currencies.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Drew Angerer

Overview

The focus is squarely on the Federal Reserve today. There is nearly universal agreement that it will lift the target by 25 bp. The market is inclined to see the shift as a sign that the Fed is

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.4K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.