FLEX LNG: A High Yield Floating Pipeline

Feb. 01, 2023 8:51 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)2 Comments
Babis Tsamkosoglou profile picture
Babis Tsamkosoglou
597 Followers

Summary

  • Solid charter coverage provides cash flow visibility in the long term.
  • Resilient free cash flow to firm due to secured revenue backlog and nil newbuild capital expenditure.
  • Anticipated $3.00/share dividend distribution in the next 12 months resulting to a ~10% yield.

Front view of a large LNG or liquid gas tanker vessel

SHansche

Key Takeaway

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) presents an attractive risk/reward profile for a shipping focused dividend income investor on the back of the following arguments:

1. Company’s chartering strategy provides cash flow visibility and is aligned with the dividend-based shareholder

Flex LNG Charter Coverage

Company's Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation, Author's Chart

Free Cash Flow to Firm Generation

Author's Forecasts (See: FLNG Dashboard)

Future capital commitments

Company's Q3 2022 Earning Release, Author's Chart

Dividend coverage

Author's Forecasts (See: FLNG Dashboard)

This article was written by

Babis Tsamkosoglou profile picture
Babis Tsamkosoglou
597 Followers
I provide independent equity research on the energy maritime market. The main objectives of my research notes are to perform in-depth financial, credit and liquidity analyses, conduct equity valuations using various methodologies and provide investment ideas and strategies. I manage my own private portfolio of shipping companies.Chartered finance professional, member of ACCA with 10 years of experience in the energy maritime market. I hold a BSc in Economics and a Master in Business Administration (MBA).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The forward-looking target price and rating are based on my current expectations about future events, including company's prospects, dividends, share repurchases, and debt repayment; the outlook for the market in general; daily charter hire rates and vessel utilization; forecast of world economic activity, commodity prices and trading patterns; anticipated levels of newbuilding and scrapping; and projected dry dock schedules. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations. This note discusses risky, volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. Not knowing your goals, risk appetite and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.