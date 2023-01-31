Paul Campbell

After a blistering January, I will not be surprised if the stock market takes a breather following the Fed’s rate decision today. Chairman Powell has had a tendency to extinguish any exuberance for risk assets that he sees with warnings that short-term rates will go higher for longer than the market expects, regardless of whether that needs to happen. His warnings have repeatedly been the excuse for profit taking since the market lows last October, and bears are counting on Powell to come to their rescue one more time so that they won’t need to come up with a new narrative. I am sure they are getting nervous, given the extremely bullish technical developments we have seen so far this year. It is not just bullish price action they must worry about, as the economic landscape looks to be moving closer to a soft landing as well. Perhaps that is why the market’s rebound in January was so strong.

Finviz

The International Monetary Fund just raised its outlook for global growth for the first time in a year, based on the basis of China’s economic reopening and consumer spending in the US being more resilient than expected. Those were two of my pillars for a better 2023 at the beginning of this year. The IMF suggests we may be at a “turning point,” which is a trigger word for me, because it indicates change in direction. In this case, it is a change from a decelerating rate of growth this year to one that will accelerate next year. That is the kind of positive rate of change that moves markets.

Bloomberg

At the same time, IMF officials see a continued deceleration in the rate of global inflation, falling from 6.6% this year to 4.3% next year. Investors who fret about what may be a relatively high absolute number are forgetting that it is the direction and rate of change in that number that matters most. A decelerating rate of inflation combined with an uptick in growth is about as bullish a backdrop as I think we can get.

More good news on the inflation front came yesterday in the form of wages, which has been Chairman Powell’s leading concern. Employment costs grew just 1% in the fourth quarter of last year, decelerating for a third quarter in a row. A decelerating rate of wage growth should further alleviate price pressures, especially in services. This decline in labor costs is corroborated with the deceleration in the Atlanta Fed’s wage growth tracker to a seven-month low. Yes, the year-over-year rate remains high at 5.1%, which is what bears like Mike Wilson at Morgan Stanley will hold onto, but I would suggest not looking through the rear-view mirror when driving an investment portfolio. There is more disinflation in the pipeline.

Bloomberg

As if this combo of an uptick in growth combined with a deceleration in the rate of inflation wasn’t good enough, we just scored a trifecta that has a very bullish historical precedent, according to Jeff Hirsch at Almanac Trader. The gain in the S&P 500 for the month of January combines with this year’s Santa Claus rally and the gain during the first five trading days of the year to form a trifecta of winning periods. This January trifecta of gains has followed a bear market bottom in the previous year 13 times since 1949. The full year has seen a gain all 13 times that averaged 22.1%. Are the bears listening?