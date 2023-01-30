Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Finnish giant Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has made its fair share of bad and stubborn decisions over the last two decades, aligning with Microsoft (MSFT) and giving in Android very late in the game. It suffered the consequences, and we saw its mobile market share tumbling from 49.4% in 2007 to under 1% today, many investors have entirely written off the stock. However, NOK is no longer a mobile handset company. It has a diverse range of verticals catering to CSPs, enterprise and licensees customers. It is one of the leading companies in telecom infrastructure, heavily investing in 5G technology in a massive potential growth industry. Although, we can see that NOK has been a challenging stock to hold over the last five years, hanging around the $5 mark and taking a hit during 2020.

It is undeniable that NOK is resurfacing, reporting its second consecutively profitable year, growth across diverse income streams, a share repurchase program of EUR 300 million and significant recapitalisation into the business investing in future growth technologies are all compelling reasons to take a bullish stance on this value stock.

Why Nokia is compelling

NOK has been heavily investing in its R&D over the last ten years, and we are starting to see some impressive results from its move into the broader technology space. If we look across its five business segments, we can see YoY growth in Q4 2022 across all the segments, not including Group Common and others.

We have seen quarterly growth and year-on-year growth this financial year, 2022. There are a few compelling reasons why NOK is potentially on a significant growth path. Firstly, it is emerging as a serious 5G player due to its investment in hardware, network protocol and owned patents. NOK has invested heavily in 5G technology, moving from a device on the network to an actual part of the network.

Secondly, NOK has started focusing on enterprise customers and investing in the technology adequate to support enterprises. Enterprise net sales grew 49% YoY this past quarter and 21% for FY2022.

Thirdly, the business has just reported its second consecutively profitable year after many years of losses from 2016 to 2020, not including 2019. 90% of its revenue is through new technological channels.

Institutional interest in the stock is growing. The business is generating positive free cash flow that it is heavily reinvesting into the company's technological advancements and is set up to continue on its upward revenue growth path. It has recently signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Samsung. The management is known to be conservative, running the business effectively, divesting from unprofitable contracts and investing in the technological turnaround of the company. The global 5G market opportunity is massive for NOK. The 5G infrastructure industry is said to reach $98.57 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 36.94%.

Financials and valuation

NOK has reported a robust and positive set of Q4 2022 and full-year results. This is the second consecutive year that NOK has been profitable after many years of weaker earnings. Q4 2022, we saw sales increase by 11% YoY to reach EUR 7.449 billion. Its sales for the entire year of 2022 increased by 6% YoY to reach EUR 24.911 billion. Q4's gross margin increased to 43.5%. Much of this growth was through its network infrastructure business segment and its growing focus on enterprise customers.

Financial overview (Nokia.com)

We can see that NOK has a positive free cash flow of EUR 0.4 billion for Q4 with a net cash balance of EUR 4.8 billion. Its full-year free cash flow was EUR 0.8 billion. The consistent cash flow allows the company to reinvest in the company, give back to shareholders and pay off expenses. Last year, NOK began a share buyback program to return EUR 600 million in two years. It has completed its first half of this program and will complete the second EUR 300 million phase between January 2023 and December 2023. The company also has a dividend program, although it is minimal, with a TTM dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is on 30 January 2023.

To better understand NOK's financial health, I have compared the company to some of the top telecom infrastructure peers we saw earlier in the chart. We can see that NOK is much smaller in terms of enterprise value and market cap than Cisco Systems (CSCO) and QUALCOMM (QCOM). However, it is more significant than its direct Swedish competitor Ericsson (ERIC).

Peer comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

If we compare NOK's balance sheet to its peers, we see a solid and higher total cash balance of $9.81 billion compared to that of ERIC and QCOM, a more favourable debt to equity of 25.76% and sufficiently liquid with a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Peer balance sheet comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

If we look at the company's valuation, we can see that it has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.17, price to sale is under one at 0.95, and its price-to-free cash flow is trading at 16.90. After releasing its Q4 results, analysts such as JPMorgan, UBS and Goldman Sachs give or reconfirm a Buy rating.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

If we look at the historic stock trend, there is not too much to get excited about. It has burnt investors in the past. It is essential to believe in the significant growth potential of the 5G industry and NOK's role in it, which is, of course, not guaranteed. NOK is heavily investing in future technologies, which will continue to impact the cash flow availability. Furthermore, NOK is an international player in a globally competitive environment. It can be influenced by geopolitical factors which could affect operations. We are also still faced with an unpredictable downward economy which can impact the continued growth of the business. The industry is fiercely competitive, and disruptive technology can quickly change the playfield. NOK's brand and market share were heavily impacted by its resistance to change in the past.

Final thoughts

Shortly after its direct and more significant peer ERIC posted a disappointing set of quarterly results, NOK hit it out of the park with strong Q4 2022 and a solid full financial year of results. NOK has been heavily investing in R&D, and results are starting to show as it reports its second consecutively profitable year. With the company's focus on the 5G space and its technological shift towards onboarding a growing number of enterprise customers, I believe there is a lot more long-term upside for this stock that has been managing its operations with a continued goal to accelerate and scale the business. Therefore investors may want to take a bullish stance on this stock.