Capital Southwest: Dual Beats, A Dividend Raise And Supplemental

Feb. 01, 2023 9:08 AM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)1 Comment
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.96K Followers

Summary

  • Capital Southwest just reported a beat on both total and net investment income for its fiscal 2023 third quarter.
  • The BDC raised its regular dividend payment by 1.9% and paid out a $0.05 per share supplemental cash dividend.
  • Management expects the weighted average yield on debt investments to increase further from 12% in the coming quarters on the back of rising Fed fund rates.

Dallas skyline at dusk - the highrisers are all lit up

Davel5957/E+ via Getty Images

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) just reported double beats on its fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings with a quarterly per share cash dividend payout of $0.53 declared. This was a 1.9% increase from the prior payout

CSWC stock
Data by YCharts

Capital Southwest Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Credit Portfolio

Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Loan Originations

Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Loan Portfolio By Industry

Capital Southwest

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.96K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.