When investors talk about which stocks or stock markets look more or less attractive, they invariably have in mind either a formal of an informal model from which they derive their opinions. For example, one might hear that emerging market (EM) stocks look attractive because they are "cheap" relative to developed market stocks. Or, someone may argue that U.S. stocks, while pricey based on valuation metrics, may nevertheless look attractive relative to foreign markets because of historically stronger earnings growth.

Admittedly, investors consider many more variables than a simple model can capture. Still, a model is able to apply a discipline to the data that may be quite useful. Furthermore, a model can systematically analyze many more data points than even the most astute investor can consider. For this reason, models can provide investors with unique insights that may prove useful in portfolio and investing decisions.

As a first step in building a country-level forecasting model, I select the following forecasting variables (each bullet points also links to an academic article that justifies the variable being used, or that justifies a related variable in a related context):

I choose these variables because (1) they are available for all 37 countries that I analyze, (2) because they fit both with the academic literature and with investor intuition about factors that might effect countries' return prospects, and (3) because they are easy to understand and interpret. Each of these variables is measured separately for 37 countries dating back to 2000. The following table summarizes these variables across all the countries in my sample, starting in 2010 (I discuss the earlier part of the sample below):

Summary of variables from Jan 2010 to Jan 2023. (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

Forecasting Regressions

I next use these variables to forecast 12-month ahead local currency returns (i.e., in the currency of the country being analyzed, not from the perspective of a U.S. dollar investor) for the 37 countries in my analysis using a panel regression. A panel regression combines all the country-level outcomes and forecasting measures into a single analysis. The regression model for country i's 12-month ahead returns looks like this:

Return(i,t+12) = a + b * Return(i,t) + c * P/B + d * LTM volatility + e * LTM EPS growth + f * 10-yr Rate + Noise.

When using monthly data going back to 2010, the following table summarizes the model coefficient estimates:

Regression results using data from Jan 2010 to Jan 2023. (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

The Std. Error, t value, and Pr(>|t|) columns are all speaking about the statistical significance of the coefficient estimates. The main takeaways from this table are:

Markets have exhibited mean-reversion since 2010, with a tendency for the next 12-month return to reverse, at least in part, the returns over the prior 12 months.

When realized volatility has been high in the prior 12 months, this has forecasted higher returns over the subsequent 12 months.

The other impacts do not appear to be statistically significant, at least when measured in isolation.

Using these regression estimates and applying them to the current levels of the five forecasting variables leads to the following 12-month ahead return estimates for the countries in my analysis:

12-month ahead return forecasts using regression model from Jan 2010 to Jan 2023. (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

The general finding seems to favor developed markets, and dislike emerging markets. There are some exceptions, like Brazil and the emerging-market (MXEF) index overall. The S&P 500 is close to the top of the list.

A note on interpretation: The model is, clearly, highly stylized. There are many real-world issues that the model does not consider. Even the relationships that the model does consider, like valuations, may be imperfectly measured if price to book ratios are flawed measures of relative value. Despite such drawbacks, the model's output does serve as a guide for thinking about international asset allocation. It captures important intuitive factors, like the possibility that lagged volatility impacts future returns, in a self-consistent and rigorous manner. The model, in a sense, crystalizes investors' gut instincts.

Regime Break

To understand whether the model is stable over time, I rerun the above analysis but use data going back to 2000, rather than back to only 2010 (going back even further leaves the analysis largely unchanged). Contrasting the pre-2010 to the post-2010 period, we observe the following:

In the earlier part of the sample, average returns, volatility, earning growth, and interest rates were all higher.

The earlier return forecasting model had a large, negative loading on the price to book ratio, suggesting that high price to book markets tended to perform relatively poorly.

The 2000-2010 period -- at least up to the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) -- was one of extremely strong stock performance by the emerging market economies.

The S&P 500 12-month ahead return forecast using the model estimated from 2000 onwards looks much less attractive.

Part of the art of investing is having to make judgement calls about which analysis rings more true when faced with two contradictory forecasts. In this case, one needs to decide whether the more recent time period (2010-2023) or the longer one (2000-2023) is more representative for stock markets and the economy going forward.

To me, and clearly this is just an opinion, the more recent time period is more representative of what we should expect in the future. Many "stable" financial market regularities fundamentally changed around the time of the GFC, and some of the country-level return forecasting relationships appear to have changed as well.

The following tables summarize the analysis using the post-2000 sample.

Summary of variables from Jan 2000 to Jan 2023. (QuantStreet, Bloomberg) Regression model estimates using data from Jan 2000 to Jan 2023. (QuantStreet, Bloomberg) 12-month ahead return forecasts using regression model from Jan 2000 to Jan 2023. (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

Conclusion

In summary, the evidence favors U.S. and developed market indexes over their EM counterparts. The S&P 500, Russell 2000, Netherlands, and Hong Kong indexes are at the top of the return forecast table. Many EM countries, with low single-digit return forecasts, are close to the bottom of the forecasted returns list. The thesis supporting tilting towards U.S. and other developed markets relies on the valuation relationships that have prevailed since 2010 continuing to hold sway. Should the pre-GFC return dynamics reassert themselves, the tables get flipped, and EM markets start to look more attractive (notably, the EM index looks attractive under either scenario). However, in my mind, a return to pre-GFC dynamics seems unlikely.