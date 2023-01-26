PhonlamaiPhoto

Business Overview and Investment Thesis

In continuation to my first article about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML). I will give follow-ups on the company's quarterly results. Just as a small recap, ASML is a major provider of lithography systems to the semiconductor industry. The company's technology is essential for the production and use of advanced semiconductors in a variety of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and data centers. The need for these electronic devices gives the company a positive future growth prospect. Despite this, there are risks to the stock that cannot be ignored, these include a sharp slowdown in the semiconductor industry and export controls on the most advanced EUV machines to China.

As it can be seen from the disappointing quarterly results by peers in the industry such as Intel (INTC) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), the semiconductor industry is experiencing a contraction after a couple of years of substantial growth. In combination to this slowdown, we are also seeing stricter export controls to China, which is the second-largest economy in the world and certainly a big client for companies in the semiconductor space. Despite the company's positive prospects and robust financial performance during the fourth quarter, it would be wise to be patient and wait for investors to digest bad news in the industry or find a more attractive entry point.

The Good

ASML Q4-22 Results

ASML Financial Highlights (ASML Quarterly Report)

During the fourth quarter of FYE 2022, ASML recorded a handsome revenue growth of 29% compared to the same period last year. Revenue growth was mainly driven by its system sales segment, which saw an increase of 37.1% or €1.3 billion. The company's service and field option segment also saw a nice double-digit improvement of 10% for the quarter. Operating expenses increased by 34% mainly driven by an increase in R&D spend. R&D spend amounted to €906 million and stood at 14% of total sales. As a result, operating income stood at €2.1 billion compared to €2 billion during the same period last year. Although operating expenses increased, ASML still recorded healthy operating and profit income margins at 33% and 28.3%, respectively (Please see table above).

ASML also recorded a robust free cash flow of €4.9 billion, which was used for shareholder returns amounting to €876 million for the period. Furthermore, the company significantly bolstered its cash position to €7.3 billion. For reference, ASML's cash position at the end of the third quarter stood at €3.2 billion.

Outlook and 2023 Forecast

Management gave the following guidance on the first quarter and expected revenue growth for 2023.

For the first quarter, management expects revenues between €6.1 billion and €6.5 billion, with a gross margin between 49% and 50%. Finally, R&D spend is expected to be somewhat higher than the fourth quarter of 2023 at €965 million.

As for expected revenue growth during 2023, management indicated a growth rate of more than 25% and a slight improvement in gross margin. Taking this guidance into consideration, with a net profit margin of 25% we could expect net profits for ASML at approx. €6.6 billion for FYE 2023.

ASML Forecast (Author's Estimates)

The Bad

Semiconductor Industry Contraction

It is no secret that the world is currently experiencing an oversupply of semiconductor chips, with many companies in the space noting that inventory levels are above their target. In combination with an inventory glut, companies are also experiencing a decline in global demand for electronics. For example, Microsoft (MSFT) attributed its sharp decrease in revenues of $3.3 billion in its "More Personal Computing" segment to the continued PC market weakness. Additionally, HP and Dell have also seen their inventories stuck for longer periods of time. Smartphones are also experiencing a decline in demand. According to International Data Corp., a tech-market researcher. During the fourth quarter of 2022, there was a double-digit global decline in smartphone shipments. To add to this, Intel and Samsung both reported sharp declines in revenues due to a downturn in chip sales.

The question here is, can ASML escape the semiconductor slowdown?

ASML has the advantage that it sells the machines with which chips are made. So, it does benefit from the long-term trend for a greater demand for chips. However, with ASML customers suffering sharp declines in revenues, we could see these companies delaying orders or even cutting costs. It is unlikely that ASML will suffer the downturn as sharply as its peers, nonetheless in combination with stricter export controls, ASML could experience a slowdown in revenues in the coming period.

Export Controls

As ASML management has stated, the company is not able to ship EUV systems to China. The company has been supplying the Chinese market with DUV systems, which is the reason why management sees export controls at the moment to have a limited impact. Be that as it may, if you are not able to sell one of your most advanced technologies to the world's second-largest economy, there will be impacts in the future. During the latest quarter report, EUV accounted for over 50% of net bookings. This means that EUV is becoming a more significant part of the company's top line and its growth.

Further to this, from the latest quarter report, we can already see that sales to China have decreased quarter on quarter. During the third quarter of 2022, sales to China accounted for about 15% of total revenues or €638 million. While for the most recent quarter, ASML reported that sales to China accounted for 9% of total sales or €427 million.

To make matters more complicated, the Netherlands has recently reached a deal with the United States to restrict exports of chip manufacturing tools to China. To end this note, we should be clear that "if" ASML was restricted from shipping DUV systems to China, it would cause an approx. 15% dent in revenues and approx. 20% dent in the company's order book.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, ASML had a robust financial performance during the last quarter of 2022. Management gave positive guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and sees a revenue growth rate to the tune of 25% during 2023. These are pretty good news, however, there are other factors to take into consideration here. The semiconductor industry is experiencing a heavy slowdown, with companies in the space reporting double-digit revenue declines. Additionally, ASML is facing strict export controls on its most advanced machines to China, with revenues already experiencing an impact on quarter-to-quarter sales to the world's second-largest economy. These risks cannot be ignored and should be taken into consideration by investors. ASML is poised to continue performing well in the long term, however, it may be more prudent for investors to wait for better news on the industry as a whole or for a more attractive entry point.