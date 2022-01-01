Justin Sullivan

In my opinion, investors should stay on the sidelines. But an alternative could be to buy a small amount of SNAP stock now to take advantage of the company's low valuation (upside is huge if SNAP can pull things off), and then gradually increase their holdings as more information becomes available about the company's future plans and prospects. As investors process SNAP's near-term depressed revenue trajectory and limited visibility into SNAP's medium- and long-term revenue growth trends, I anticipate the stock will be range bound in the near term (hence a small position).

SNAP's revenue was flat year-over-year in the fourth quarter and is expected to decline by between 2% and 10% in 1FQ23 due to the market and industry pressures of sluggish macro, platform privacy adjustments, and increasing competition. However, I still believe that Snapchat will face some challenges, such as the decline in engagement in the "Friend Stories" feature and the changes to direct response [DR] ads which could cause difficulties for advertisers and impact near-term revenue. In contrast, SNAP is bolstering Creator Stories, Partnered Content, and Spotlight in order to make up for the dearth of Friend Stories. Unfortunately, Friend Stories has been a major revenue driver so far, and I am skeptical of Spotlight's potential impact while it is still in the ad testing phase and competes with the likes of larger platforms like TikTok, Meta's Reels, and YouTube Shorts. I agree that in the long run SNAP is the best course of action for DR enhancements aimed at increasing in-session clicks and conversion, but it is uncertain how rapidly SNAP models will adapt to these new circumstances. Also, in a weaker macro environment, it may take some time for advertisers to realize the benefits and adjust their bids and spending accordingly.

Earnings takeaway

A 7% drop in SNAP's revenue in January '23 is indicative of the ongoing impact of both micro and macro factors on the company. Since SNAP is still overly dependent on relatively low-quality and less sticky branded advertising, which was down marginally in 3Q22 and down 11% in 4Q22, I believe a large proportion of the existing problems are micro-driven. Over the next few years, SNAP plans to put more resources toward developing its direct response advertising platform.

Although I think this is the right choice in the long run, I think it's important to remind investors that it will likely result in additional disruption in the near term. Due to the uncertainty of the results, SNAP must modify its ad serving models to prioritize higher quality conversions, which currently occur at lower volumes. The proof is in the pudding if we look at it from different perspectives. Other social media platforms try to make a dramatic shift toward direct response, but they fall short due to a lack of data and a lack of scale. For SNAP to successfully re-inflect ad growth, I believe it will be necessary for it to overcome these obstacles.

In addition, while time spent consuming content as a whole is on the rise, time spent consuming Friends Stories is on the decline and has been for some time. This, in my opinion, poses a long-term threat to SNAP's ability to differentiate its use cases and user engagement from those of other, larger video platforms. Additionally, the proportion of future revenue growth attributable to video could result in weaker incremental unit economics.

Earning update

Quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, DAUs of 375 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $233 million were all in line with consensus. I believe there was a lot of speculation about whether the 4Q or 1Q would be the growth low point, but management is expecting a continuation of the slowdown - which is certainly a bad sign. In light of management's guidance for negative 2% to 10% growth in FY23, I anticipate a further deceleration of around 6% in 1Q revenue.

Going into specifics, Brand spending was especially low in the fourth quarter, and I foresee DR spending will be under pressure through the first quarter as SNAP introduces new features to the ad stack that create a near-term drag. Moving on to the bottom line, I expect that Snap's recent cost-cutting initiatives will allow it to compensate for any decline in its top line. By the end of the year, SNAP should have enough of a boost to its bottom line to be profitable.

Guidance

SNAP has not provided formal revenue or Adj EBITDA guidance for 1Q23, but they have described the quarter to date revenue trends as (-7%) due to a variety of direct response advertising initiatives that may lead to a deterioration in trends before any long-term benefits.

In light of this, I believe the upcoming analyst day in February will play a pivotal role in setting the stage for the stock. Instead of forward-looking financial commentary, I anticipate that the discussion will center on the platform's long-term evolution and the product roadmap.

Valuation

Using consensus estimates and the current forward revenue multiple, my model indicates pretty significant upside for the stock. This is under the if SNAP can deliver what they promised to. This is, of course, a big "if," that is hard to underwrite today given all the uncertainties.

Own estimates

Risk/concerns

One thing that worries me is how the company will change as AI, automation, AR/VR, and short-form video are adopted by key scaled players who are investing heavily over the course of several years. My concern is that SNAP will eventually run into a real problem if it is unable to establish itself in this new setting.

Conclusion

Ever since the second half of 2022, Snap Inc. stock has been considered a "wait and see" stock by investors. Reasons for this include an increase in competition for users and ad spending, as well as a trend toward more direct response in digital advertising in response to these and other recent challenges. The success of Snapchat's augmented reality features is also being closely monitored. From what I can tell, the same story will unfold in the future. As Snap Inc. investors take into account the current decline in revenue and the uncertainty of future revenue growth, SNAP stock's growth will likely be capped in the near to medium term.