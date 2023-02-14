Global Atomic: My Top Pick Among Uranium Explorers And Developers

Feb. 01, 2023
Summary

  • Intelligent investors are supposed to invest in "eating sardines," with Global Atomic being one.
  • Exceptional project economics. Full permit. The right jurisdiction. Ongoing construction. Undervaluation. Near-term catalysts. Great management. Global Atomic ticks every single box of a winning investment opportunity.
  • Global Atomic provides long-term investors with a rare opportunity to participate in the currently unfolding uranium up-cycle.
uranium nitrate called uranyl, with uranium ore, radioactive material on isolated white background

RHJ

There is a significant amount of recent literature available that presents a positive outlook for the uranium mining industry, such as this article. While not delving deeply into the bullish case for uranium in this piece, it is worth noting

Long-term and spot uranium prices

Fig. 1. Long-term and spot uranium prices (modified from Cameco)

A variation chart of all-in cost and capital intensity of uranium development projects

Fig. 2. A variation chart of all-in cost and capital intensity of uranium development projects (modified from Nexgen)

Dasa mineral resource (<span>upper</span>) with an affective date of June 1, 2019, and mineral reserves effective as of November 15, 2021

Table 1. Dasa mineral resource (upper) with an effective date of June 1, 2019, and mineral reserves effective as of November 15, 2021 (Global Atomic)

Dasa mineral resource (upper) and phased mine plan with hypothetical underground infrastructure (lower)

Fig. 3. Dasa mineral resource (upper) and phased mine plan with hypothetical underground infrastructure (lower) (modified after Global Atomic)

Economic sensitivity of Phase-1 Dasa project under variously assumed prices of U3O8

Table 2. Economic sensitivity of Phase-1 Dasa project under variously assumed prices of U3O8 (Global Atomic)

Stock chart of Global Atomic, with the gold star being the entry of The Natural Resources Hub

Fig. 4. Stock chart of Global Atomic, with the gold star being the entry of The Natural Resources Hub (modified after Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

