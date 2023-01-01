JHVEPhoto

Watching Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) over the past couple of years has been only marginally more exciting than watching paint dry. Despite progress on the TCF acquisition integration and progress in both commercial and consumer banking, Huntington's lack of rate sensitivity going into this tightening cycle was a mark against it and only since earnings have the shares really started outperforming relative to my last article on the bank.

I like Huntington's business, and typically banks with high service quality metrics (with Huntington has) do better than average over time. Likewise, I think there are credible plans to drive growth over the next three to five years without resorting to more M&A or trying to elbow into already-crowded markets in the Southeast. I struggle, though, to model much more than 4% to 5% long-term core earnings growth and it's hard to get much beyond the $16s for a 12-month fair value estimate.

No Real Holes In Fourth Quarter Earnings

Huntington's fourth quarter results were quite clean and there really weren't any problem areas. While there will be concerns about the potential for higher deposit costs and credit losses in the coming quarters, that's true for practically every bank.

Revenue rose 19% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter, beating by about 1% or $0.01/share. Net interest income rose 29% yoy and 4% qoq, beating by $0.01, with net interest margin up 67bp yoy and 10bp qoq to 3.52% (beating by about 2bp) and earning assets up 1%.

Fee-based income fell 3% yoy and was up slightly on a sequential basis, coming in just ahead of expectations. Card and payments, a key identified growth driver, was up 3% yoy and flat sequentially, while capital markets rose 77% yoy and 14% qoq.

Operating expenses rose about 3% yoy and 2% qoq, coming in about $0.005/share better than expected, and with positive operating leverage on an annual and sequential basis (efficiency ratio improved 70bp to 53.9%).

Pre-provision profits were up 47% yoy and almost 5% qoq, beating by about $0.015/share. Lower provisioning drove the remainder of the earnings upside, with bottom-line EPS beating expectations by about $0.03/share.

Lackluster Near-Term Growth And Some Tough Decisions To Make On Deposits

The worst I can say about Huntington at this point is that the growth outlook for 2023 doesn't seem all that differentiated to me. There are several regional banks that should generate mid-to-high single-digit pre-provision profit growth in 2023 (and some even higher) and likewise, there are candidates out there with high single-digit to low double-digit growth potential over the next two years.

Huntington? They'll likely generate around mid-single-digit pre-provision profit growth next year and maybe slightly better growth on a two-year CAGR basis (2022-2024).

There's nothing wrong with Huntington. Management's guidance for 5% to 7% loan growth, led by the commercial business, seems credible, and while deposit growth of 1% to 4% could be a little ambitious, there are opportunities to acquire deposits (brokered CDs) or lean on FHLB funding if necessary. Moreover, while an 81% loan/deposit ratio isn't superb, it's not bad.

One potential risk factor is further deposit cost pressure. Huntington's cumulative deposit beta of 17% is fine, and its interest-bearing deposit cost of 0.88% is likewise quite low. That may be the issue. Huntington has focused a lot of effort on becoming/being a "people-first" bank, but they've been slow to "share the wealth" with customers in the form of higher deposit rates. At some point, I believe they're going to have to make up for lost time or see deposit outflows accelerate (and possibly risk what is a rather high customer satisfaction score for a large bank).

The Outlook

I believe the business can absorb higher deposit costs, but it likely means that Huntington has seen the peak for net interest margin, and I'd note that management has also been hedging to mitigate the downside from an eventual fall in rates (particularly a sudden or sharper fall). The downside there is that it further limits what was already a so-so rate leverage story - Huntington's cumulative loan beta of 34% compares to 40% at Fifth Third (FITB), 36% at KeyCorp (KEY), and 62% at Comerica (CMA) (okay, admittedly Comerica is a ringer…).

Longer term, I think Huntington has credible growth plans. The bank has made big investments in customer-facing technology, and the satisfaction scores for these tools has been high. Looking ahead, I think this will be a key factor in competing for consumer business with behemoths like Bank of America (BAC) as well as further separating the bank from smaller community banks that have to rely on outsourced IT (which tends to offer less differentiated customer experiences).

I also like the commercial growth opportunities. Instead of piling into Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, or Florida, Huntington is looking to expand organically in Colorado, while also leveraging growth opportunities in its strong SBA lending franchise (#1 in the country in loan volumes) and specialty verticals like mid-corporate, healthcare, and franchise finance.

All in all, I think management's medium-term target of 6% to 9% pre-provision profit growth is credible, but may take some time (acceleration in 2024-2025). Longer term, though, it's for me to see the bank growing core earnings much beyond a 4% to 5% rate. That supports a fair value in the mid-$16s, as does ROTCE-driven P/TBV and P/E (using a 10.5x multiple on my '23 EPS estimate), but that's not a lot of upside from here.

The Bottom Line

Maybe Huntington can accelerate core earnings to a higher growth rate than I'm modeling; I certainly believe in the value of banking franchises with strong customer service, and I think Huntington can benefit from targeting markets that are not high priorities to most other banks. Still, in a market where there are a lot of banks that offer more upside, I can't really argue for Huntington beyond a harder-to-quantify belief that well-run banks with a customer service focus will emerge as the longer-term winners.