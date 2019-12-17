Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) is an E&P involved in the production of natural gas and crude oil. The business makes most of its revenues from oil. But I believe that in 2023, its biggest driver will come from natural gas.

I lay out some of the bearish themes as well as bullish aspects that investors should think about when it comes to investing in APA.

And why at least a 10% combined yield (via dividends and buybacks) could be on the cards in 2023.

Near-Term Natural Gas Revenues Will Decrease

APA holds a diversified portfolio of conventional and unconventional exploration and production interests.

The business has some exposure to natural gas, but the bulk of its revenues right now are coming from oil.

APA Q3 2022

As you can see above, more than 70% of its revenues are coming from oil. And I believe that in the coming quarters, this proportion could actually increase further, as natural gas prices have tumbled.

Why Is Natural Gas Imploding?

TradeView

There are two reasons why natural gas is falling.

Firstly, investors have come to believe that a few weeks of warm weather means that our demand for natural gas has dissipated. I categorically charge this is false. Even if the market in the short term is a weighing machine.

Case in point, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 43% of natural gas consumption in the United States in 2020 was used for heating residential and commercial buildings.

That means that even in 2020, when the economy was largely shut down, more than half of the natural gas consumption went to other end uses, such as industrial processes, such as the production of chemicals, fertilizers, and of course, electricity production.

The second reason is that the Freeport LNG has largely been out of commission for months. This has led to a huge build of natural gas inventories in the US. Which, by extension, changed the supply-demand balance in the US and drove natural gas prices down.

Why This Isn't The End Game?

I believe that natural gas prices are going to rebound. And when they do, that will see APA's revenues from US-based natural gas and NGL (this is mainly US-based), increase substantially in 2023.

In essence, I contend in 2023, APA's US-based natural gas and NGL sales could increase from slightly less than 30% of overall revenues to as much as 36% to 38%.

But there's still more to this story.

Compressortech2 website

As you can see above, significant export capability will be operational within the next two years. This implies that although if US natural gas prices are currently at historically low levels, they will rise noticeably as the gap between US prices and those in the EU and Asia closes.

Capital Return Program, +10%

APA seeks to return 60% of its free cash flows to shareholders. On the one hand, I don't believe we'll see significant capital returns in Q4 given that both oil and gas prices showed significant weakness.

But as we look ahead, I believe that somewhere close to $2.7 to $3 billion of free cash flow is possible in 2023. This means that investors could be getting at least a 10% combined yield on the stock, via dividends and buybacks, even as we wait for the fundamentals in 2023 to improve.

The Bottom Line

I strongly believe that 2023 will see a renaissance of the themes that we saw in early 2022. Our energy requirements around the world have not been solved by a few weeks of warm weather. Or by a potential looming recession.

Even if right now, investor sentiment has led many to believe that our energy security demands have been solved, that's not the case.

The only way to solve our energy requirements is by increasing the supply of energy. And to increase the supply of energy, companies need to believe that the return on the capital they'll get from drilling in the ground is superior to returning capital to shareholders.

And as I follow many companies in the energy sector, I've not seen much advancement in the proclivity to increase the required capital investment for exploration that's needed to match long-term demand.