Eurozone Inflation Looks Encouraging, But Be Careful Interpreting The Data

Summary

  • Headline inflation continues its fast decline and dropped to 8.5% in January, while core inflation remains stubbornly high at 5.2%.
  • Lacking German inputs, these numbers are tricky to interpret, but for the ECB, high core inflation will be enough to hike by another 50bp tomorrow.
  • All in all, the data looks decent as a jump in core inflation has been avoided, but uncertainty remains without final German figures.

Euro banknotes and inflation in the eurozone

Stadtratte/iStock via Getty Images

By Bert Colijn

Tread carefully with these January inflation figures. A day ahead of a crucial ECB rate decision, January inflation data have been released but are hard to interpret as German inputs have been postponed. A model has

