Apple Gets A Warning Message From Samsung

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Marketplace

Summary

  • Samsung sends Apple Inc. investors a warning message - I have my doubts that CEO Tim Cook will please investors on Thursday when it reports earnings.
  • I expect Apple to report lower margins in Q4 FY2022 and most likely in the first 2 quarters of 2023 (at least) than currently priced in.
  • Apple's P/E multiple relative to the S&P 500 Index is equal to ~1.2 - that's about the same as in 2008.
  • The fair P/E for FY2023 that I see [22.18x] makes AAPL overvalued by 11-12%.
  • I remain Neutral on Apple stock, mainly because the downside of the 11-12% potential I see today is not too big to downgrade to Sell.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

​I have been writing about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) since December 2021, and since then all my 9 articles have been Neutral.

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

Writing a neutral thesis statement seems like

Seeking Alpha, AAPL

Seeking Alpha, AAPL

YCharts, author's compilation

YCharts, author's compilation

Seeking Alpha Premium

Seeking Alpha Premium

Samsung's IR, author's notes

Samsung's IR, author's notes

BofA [January 27th, 2023], with author's notes

BofA [January 27th, 2023], with author's notes

Author's calculations [ROIC.ai data]

Author's calculations [ROIC.ai data]

Barclays [January 30th, 2023]

Barclays [January 30th, 2023]

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
3.36K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.


BS in Finance. In my bachelor's thesis, I looked at finding the best statistical/machine learning methods to predict underpricing of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). A brief summary of my findings: using the KNN method, you could add about 24% of alpha compared to the average return of each initial public offer. In other words, with the AI algorithm I developed, it was possible to distinguish good IPOs from bad IPOs, where the average underpricing of selected companies in the test sample was 64.5%, while the overall average underpricing would be only 41.39%. More can be found here.


Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over a 1-year period). 


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.