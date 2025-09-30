BM Technologies: A Show Me Story

Feb. 01, 2023 10:24 AM ETBM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX), BMTXWCUBI2 Comments
Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
Marketplace

Summary

  • The company announced a "profit enhancement plan" on January 30th which the market reacted to by wiping -11% off the stock price.
  • In this article, I'll update my previous coverage on this name and reflect on whether or not that's justified.
  • Two senior management changes were announced as well -- a reflection of the company's changing strategy.
  • In all, it looks like the company is amidst a turnaround as a result of its own failed strategy.
  • By reviewing the likelihood of cost savings, we generate estimates of what earnings are possible moving forward. The company may turn profitable.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Microcap Review get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Young Businessman at Desk Covered with Blank Sticky Notes

BMTX owners just trying to pierce through the noise.

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) announced a “profit enhancement plan” on January 30th which the market reacted to promptly with a -11% single day decline driving the stock to new 52-week lows. It seemed an interesting reaction considering the company announced intentions

---

Microcap Review is a service offering multiple microcap stock picks a month.

We subscribe to the first rule of investing, "Do not lose money," by seeking a discernible margin of safety in investments.

I believe small and microcap stocks, as well as special situations, are the best place to look for value in the markets, as most people overlook these companies, making them more likely to be mis-priced.

Join now to get exclusive research!

This article was written by

Ryan Bowen profile picture
Ryan Bowen
729 Followers
Author of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets
I am a self-taught value investor sharing my journey here and Contributing Writer to Microcap Review where you can subscribe and receive exclusive research.


My first objective is to not lose money and I seek to do this through investing in names I can define a discernible margin of safety. My second objective is to generate above average returns through large position sizing in my highest conviction ideas.


Always open to questions and dialogue as I believe it can only serve to improve all of us.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMTX, BMTXW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.