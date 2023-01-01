ASML Acknowledges Dangers Of Forcing China To Reinvent The Wheel

Feb. 01, 2023 10:28 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLF2 Comments
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
6.97K Followers

Summary

  • ASML's latest financial results, as well as the outlook for its lithography machine demand going forward, looks promising, driven in large part by efforts to re-shore Western chip supplies.
  • On the flip side, long-term prospects for ASML's lithography machines may be hindered if the current efforts to subject China to a tech access bottleneck will backfire.
  • With the recent admission of a senior ASML executive, we risk forcing China into innovating and creating its own chip industry, mostly independent of our inputs.
  • The downsides of our efforts to weaponize our tech advantage may already be apparent with Huawei having recently submitted a lithography patent, while there are also hints of an emerging graphene path being pursued by China in the semiconductor field.
  • In the event that China achieves some technological breakthroughs in establishing a domestic semiconductor industry, with no limiting Western inputs, ASML could see its global market dominance in lithography challenged, and it may happen faster than expected.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Investment thesis: As is increasingly the case with many companies, ASML's (NASDAQ:ASML) future is now tied to geopolitics. Geopolitics provides an opportunity to sell many more of its lithography machines, as the US and the EU are both looking

ASML 2022 financial results

ASML

ASML stock and market information

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
6.97K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.