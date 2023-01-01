Mario Tama

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has just reported its Q4 results as covered by Seeking Alpha here. The company reported a Q4 EPS of $1.18, beating expectations by two cents, while revenue missed by $70 Million. Altria's pricing strength was expected to positively impact the quarter, and the company surely didn't disappoint investors. A quick search in the reported linked above shows "higher pricing" helped the company partially offset lower shipment volume and drive an increase in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI").

Altria Group, Inc. has also announced a new $1B share repurchase program expected to be completed by end of 2023. This is music to my ears, as an undervalued stock being bought back by the management has multiple (positive) ripple effects. It not only increases the earnings per share, but also reduces the company's burden on dividend payouts. This gets more pronounced with a high yielder like Altria, which currently pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share with an increase almost guaranteed in August. Before we look at the potential impact of the new buyback program, let's look at some key highlights from Q4 and the full FY 2022 that just closed for Altria.

Key Highlights From Q4 Report, FY 2023 Guidance And Its Impact On Dividends

Higher pricing helped the company offset declining volume as mentioned above.

FY 2022 EPS ended up being $4.84, 3 cents higher than the projected $4.81. This gives Altria a trailing multiple of 9.29.

The company has guided an EPS range of $4.98 to $5.13 for FY 2023, which places its forward multiple between 8.77 and 9.03. Let that sink in for a moment. A company that typically meets (and slightly beats) its estimates is trading at multiple of 9 when using the lower end of its guided range.

Given Altria's stated goal of paying 80% of its earnings to investors in the form of dividends, the FY EPS range augurs well for those (like me) waiting for the 2023 dividend increase. An 80% payout ratio would mean an annual dividend between $3.98 and $4.10. That means a dividend increase of about 6% is all but assured in 2023.

A lot of noise is made around the company's declining shipment volume and the fact that it is operating in an industry in terminal decline. But not much is said about the discipline with which it operates in this so called "terminally declining" industry. Altria reported a near 10% reduction YoY in cost of sales as shown below. I expect almost everyone reading this article to acknowledge that $1 saved (profit) is better than $1 earned (revenue) when you consider tax implications and cost of sales.

Cost of Sales (Seekingalpha.com)

Potential Impact Of The New Buyback Program

As of this writing, Altria is trading at about $45 per share and that will be Price Per Share ("PPS") used for the calculations below.

Assuming the company uses the entire $1B to repurchase shares in 2023, Altria can buy back about 22 Million shares.

Based on the current shares outstanding (1.79 Billion), that would represent retiring 1.22% of total shares. Not earth shattering but handy especially when you consider the fact that unlike most companies in the market, Altria does not dilute shareholders by issuing too many new shares. As shown below, the share count has been on a slow but gradual decline over the last five years.

The company just reported a full FY 2022 EPS of $4.84, which when multiplied by the current shares outstanding (1.79 Billion) gives Altria a FY 2022 Net Income of $8.66 Billion.

Let's assume the Net Income stays the same ($8.66 Billion) at the end of FY 2023. But with the shares repurchased, Altria's total shares outstanding could potentially drop to about 1.76 Billion. That would result in an EPS of $4.92 (that is, $8.66 B divided by 1.76 shares outstanding). Without lifting a finger (other than retiring shares), Altria is already halfway through its promised lower-end increase in EPS for FY 2023.

Retiring these 22 Million shares will also save the company at least $88 Million every single year using the new annual dividend projected in the section above.

Altria Share Count (YCharts.Com)

Conclusion

Sprinkled in the earnings release are positive updates about new growth avenues like Oral Nicotine products and general Smoke-Free portfolio. Hence, a part of me wants Altria to continue exploring these growth segments to counter the declining traditional cigarette volume. But the other part says why change a winning formula where the company knows how to counter declining volume with a (smart) combination of incremental price increases and cost-cutting. The latest earnings report is a confirmation that Altria does have a winning formula.

As blasphemous as it may sound to some, personally, I am willing to stick with Altria even if the dividend growth streak is broken at some point. Basic math says a relatively cheap stock that pays a sustainable high dividend is bound to build wealth in the long-term, even if it does not increase dividends for a year or two. Add in the fact that the company continuously shows operating discipline with pricing power. And now, the cherry on top, a $1B buyback program with a deadline.

What is not to like about this stock, one might ask? There are obvious risks for Altria Group, Inc. with regulations and the continuing decline in shipment volume. But those are the headlines that shake many investors away. As I've stated in previous articles, Altria's overall size may be decreasing, but I am sticking around and expanding my share of the pie until the day I start having doubts about Altria Group, Inc.'s ability to pay its dividends. As things stand now, that day is not on the horizon.