Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has just reported its Q4 results as covered by Seeking Alpha here. The company reported a Q4 EPS of $1.18, beating expectations by two cents, while revenue missed by $70 Million. Altria's pricing strength was expected to positively impact the quarter, and the company surely didn't disappoint investors. A quick search in the reported linked above shows "higher pricing" helped the company partially offset lower shipment volume and drive an increase in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI").
Altria Group, Inc. has also announced a new $1B share repurchase program expected to be completed by end of 2023. This is music to my ears, as an undervalued stock being bought back by the management has multiple (positive) ripple effects. It not only increases the earnings per share, but also reduces the company's burden on dividend payouts. This gets more pronounced with a high yielder like Altria, which currently pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share with an increase almost guaranteed in August. Before we look at the potential impact of the new buyback program, let's look at some key highlights from Q4 and the full FY 2022 that just closed for Altria.
Sprinkled in the earnings release are positive updates about new growth avenues like Oral Nicotine products and general Smoke-Free portfolio. Hence, a part of me wants Altria to continue exploring these growth segments to counter the declining traditional cigarette volume. But the other part says why change a winning formula where the company knows how to counter declining volume with a (smart) combination of incremental price increases and cost-cutting. The latest earnings report is a confirmation that Altria does have a winning formula.
As blasphemous as it may sound to some, personally, I am willing to stick with Altria even if the dividend growth streak is broken at some point. Basic math says a relatively cheap stock that pays a sustainable high dividend is bound to build wealth in the long-term, even if it does not increase dividends for a year or two. Add in the fact that the company continuously shows operating discipline with pricing power. And now, the cherry on top, a $1B buyback program with a deadline.
What is not to like about this stock, one might ask? There are obvious risks for Altria Group, Inc. with regulations and the continuing decline in shipment volume. But those are the headlines that shake many investors away. As I've stated in previous articles, Altria's overall size may be decreasing, but I am sticking around and expanding my share of the pie until the day I start having doubts about Altria Group, Inc.'s ability to pay its dividends. As things stand now, that day is not on the horizon.
