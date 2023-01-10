akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

As businesses are pushed to become more conscious of their environmental footprint through regulations, customer pressure or cost benefits, companies providing these solutions to minimize waste, improve air and water quality and lower energy consumption will become increasingly crucial. Small-cap stock CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) is doing just that through its diversified portfolio of industry offerings focused on industrial air, water and the energy transition. The stock has rewarded investors with 205.74% returns over the last five years.

Five-year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Over the last three years, CECO has had a significant facelift, onboarding a new management team experienced in transformations, restructuring the business to focus on more profitable short-cycle projects, diversifying its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions and delivering impressive top-line growth, growing the number of orders, backlog and its sales pipeline. Although we should be cautious of the increased debt intake and the potential risks of fast-paced acquisitions. The company is on its way to a strong FY2022 finish, surpassing earnings expectations for the last four quarters. We think we can expect more upside from its growing number of faster revenue-generating business-critical solutions. Therefore investors may want to take a bullish stance on this company.

Overview

Founded in 1966, CECO has been around for quite some time. It serves industrial customers across the globe through its sizeable international footprint. It provides diverse solutions to semiconductor, food and beverage, pharmaceutical production and vehicle manufacturing customers who need to improve their industrial air and industrial water and energy transition. Industrial air makes up 50% of its portfolio, and industrial water makes up 25%. These are typically higher profit-margined and shorter-cycle projects. The remaining 25% is energy transition, the company's legacy longer-cycle projects. Long-cycle projects tend to be unpredictable and challenging to replicate. The company has increased its short-cycle sales from 20% to 30% in the last two years and expects the business mix to be 50/50. Customers are attracted to these solutions to meet regulatory compliance standards for toxic emissions, odors, fumes and organic compound waste.

Diverse strategic markets (Investor Presentation 2022)

In the financial reports, CECO's revenue is broken down into the two segments described below.

Business segments (sec.gov)

If we look at the revenue and total income from the last quarter over three and nine months compared to the prior year, we can see that there has been an impressive top and bottom-line growth.

Quarterly financial overview (sec.gov)

The business is growing across most of its eight platforms and has an increasing number of orders, leading to a record-breaking backlog. The preliminary orders for the upcoming Q4 2022 are at least $145 million.

Growth YTD and over 18 months across platforms (Investor Presentation 2023)

Growth Catalysts

There are a few key reasons why we are seeing such growth momentum. Over the last almost three years, the management team and board have had a significant facelift, onboarding a new CEO, director, CFO, CLO and COO that have been driven by a goal to transform CECO, aiming for higher performance and increasing shareholder value.

New management and board members (marketscreener.com)

Strategic acquisitions in industrial air and industrial water end markets have played a significant role in growing the business. The business has completed six strategic deals since FY2021. Its most recent deal was with Wakefield Acoustics, a UK company, which will extend the capabilities of the thermal acoustics platform. Revenue is expected to surpass $10 million, and 70% is made of short-cycle business. The company has multiple acquisitions deals in the pipeline, which will benefit its energy transition end market.

In the short term, the company's backlog and sales pipeline forecasted at higher than $2 billion will secure continued growth. As industries are increasingly pressured into reducing their air, water and energy footprint, we can continue seeing opportunities across its diversified potential global customer base.

Global footprint (Investor presentation )

Financials and valuation

CECO has been passing earnings expectations for the last four quarters and is on its way to delivering a solid financial year finish based on recent order updates and backlog growth.

Quarterly EPS versus expectations (finance.yahoo.com)

CECO has been increasing its revenue through organic and inorganic growth. The management restructured the business into an eight-platform organization design which has been able to capture more opportunities in core and adjacent markets through more direct customer interaction. Last quarter's revenue grew by 35.55% YoY to $108.41 million, the gross profit margin was at 30%, with the expectation to increase to its historically higher numbers of around 33%, and net income was $1.9 million, while TTM is $10.3 million, which is also increasing since the last two years, that have been impacted by the transformations and acquisition sprees.

Financial overview (marketscreener.com)

If we look at the company's balance sheet, we can see that the company has total cash of $35.19 million and total debt of $123.19 million. If we look at liquidity, it has a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30, sufficient if it were to have to pay off its short-term liabilities. CECO has a positive free cash flow of TTM $14.6 million and expects to drive cash flow upwards with its asset-light business model. It has a three-year $20 million stock repurchase goal, of which $6.5 million stock was repurchased in Q2 2022 and Q3 2022.

Annual free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

If we look at the company's valuation, it has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16. It has a price-to-book ratio of 2.36 and an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 1.41. It has an average analyst price target of $16 and has been upgraded to a Buy by various analysts over the last few months.

Seeking Alpha Quant grading overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

The business struggled for many years due to the weight of the acquisitions made between 2013 and 2015. The increased interest expenses from the debt hit the company hard as it was using much of its cash to pay off expenses rather than investing back into operations. However, the company has reduced debt by divesting many of its businesses. It is again back on a fast-paced acquisition spree, where we see its debt creeping up to a TTM total debt of $123.2 million. However, it is at a slower rate and acquisitions are focused on increasing revenue, capacities, and the number of short-cycle projects for its three end market customers.

Annual total debt (Seekingalpha.com)

Final thoughts

CECO's stock has increased by 125.36% in value over the last year under unfavorable market conditions. The business is not immune to the inflationary environment, supply chain disruption or a labor shortage. However, the new management team has restructured the business model, dividing the business into eight functional platforms that solve pressing environmental and often regulatory-compliant issues for its customers in industrial air and industrial water and to its three end markets, industrial air, water and energy transition markets. They have made strategic acquisitions to benefit these markets and focused on increasing the number of higher profit-margined short-cycle business projects. We have seen growth organically and inorganically. The business has a vast project backlog, sales pipeline and long-term growth prospects due to its critical role in reducing industries' air, water and energy footprints. Therefore investors may want to take a bullish stance on this exciting company.