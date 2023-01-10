CECO Environmental: Focused On More Profitable Short-Cycle Project Business

Summary

  • CECO's fourth quarter earnings report is due early March, expecting orders to grow YoY by over 60% to more than $145 million, with a project backlog and sales pipeline of over $2 billion.
  • Over the last three years, the new management team has transformed CECO, growing organically and through M&As with a focus on more profitable short-cycle project business, and increasing shareholder value.
  • Its diversified environmental and pollution-related solution portfolio is critical to reducing industrial customers' air, water and energy footprints.
  • Cautious of costs involved with integrating high-paced new acquisitions, continued market challenges and supply chain issues.

Abstract Nature Background Flying Transparent Iridescent Cloth Fabric on Sea

akinbostanci/iStock via Getty Images

As businesses are pushed to become more conscious of their environmental footprint through regulations, customer pressure or cost benefits, companies providing these solutions to minimize waste, improve air and water quality and lower energy consumption will become increasingly

graph

Five-year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Diverse strategic markets (Investor Presentation 2022)

information

Business segments (sec.gov)

table

Quarterly financial overview (sec.gov)

slide

Growth YTD and over 18 months across platforms (Investor Presentation 2023)

table

New management and board members (marketscreener.com)

map

Global footprint (Investor presentation )

graph

Quarterly EPS versus expectations (finance.yahoo.com)

graph

Financial overview (marketscreener.com)

graph

Annual free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

overview

Seeking Alpha Quant grading overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Annual total debt (Seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

