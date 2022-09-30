Maksim Tkachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), the infamous big-data company, has been on a wild ride lately, falling more than 85% from peak to trough in just two years. In this article, we will review our thesis and explain why we assign a hold rating until the company finally shows a sign of GAAP profitability, adjusted for shareholder dilution.

We will also elaborate on why some investors may still consider it a buy, if they have confidence in management's ability to finally become profitable and act in the best interests of shareholders, or have great faith in the extraordinary advances in the field of artificial intelligence.

Non-GAAP Shenanigans

It is easy to see in Palantir's earnings presentations and investor decks that management is somewhat allergic to using GAAP figures and prefers to use figures that have been adjusted in a variety of ways.

For example, they like to use a measure like adjusted free cash flow. Therein lies the problem. Palantir adjusts this measure for stock-based compensation and expenses. On the contrary, if stock-based compensation were not such a big part of the business, it would be more acceptable.

But in Palantir's case, share-based compensation is rather excessive. Cash flow from operations does not necessarily include share-based compensation because it is not technically a cash flow expense.

But Palantir goes so far as to add employer payroll taxes associated with such share-based compensation, thereby amplifying the already inflated cash flow from operating activities.

We always like to look at free cash flow and add share-based compensation to it to get a good picture of a company's true profitability. Because at the end of the day, dilution comes at the expense of shareholders anyway. If employees did not receive so much share-based compensation, Palantir might not be able to retain their talent.

Currently, share-based compensation is three times Palantir's cash flow. In fact, since the company went public, share-based compensation has always been higher than cash from operations. To us, this makes it look more like a private company in the public domain, taking advantage of shareholders rather than valuing them.

So if we look at Palantir on a trailing twelve-month basis, they technically did $197.45M in Free Cash Flow. But in those same 12 months, they did $602.31M in share-based compensation. In that sense, if we were to adjust this cash flow for share-based compensation, Palantir stands at -$404.86M in what we would call actual "adjusted free cash flow."

Therefore, whenever investors talk about Palantir's "strong free cash flow," we highly doubt that those cash flows are actually that strong. Not just free cash flow, but almost every metric is adjusted in presentations, such as gross profit and gross margins, to correct for stock-based compensation.

Look, it's a simple question. Investors should ask themselves: if you took away that $602.31 million in annual compensation, would the company still run the same? We have our doubts.

But even assuming their metric of "adjusted free cash flow," you would come out to $37M of free cash flow in the third quarter. On an annualized basis, that's $148M. The company is trading at a market cap of $15.33BN, which means it is valued at 103.58x annualized free cash flow for the third quarter.

Or if we take Palantir's trailing 12-month Free Cash Flow, it would still be trading at 78.17x Free Cash Flow, with $602.31M in stock-based compensation factored in. We understand that Palantir is a growth company and may deserve a premium, but the scalability of its true underlying profitability also seems rather questionable.

General and administrative costs have always been a major expense for Palantir. Yet in the past, they seemed to have considerable operating leverage because gross profits grew faster than general and administrative costs. But lately, that leverage seems to be stagnating. To date, gross profit exceeds SG&A only by a small margin.

And remember, that's before subtracting R&D expenses, tax expenses, writedowns, interest expenses and other one-off expenses. It's quite a premium, if you would look at Palantir as a mature company.

At a historical 16x earnings multiple, Palantir should currently bring in $958.12M in net income at a valuation of $15.33BN. In fact, even if it was as profitable as most software-based companies, at a current 7.14x P/S average multiple, it would have to trade at $13.07BN. That's about 15% lower than the current valuation.

Other companies like Google, which already has an operating margin of 24.80%, are currently instituting cost controls and laying off employees to optimize value for their shareholders. If Palantir truly values its shareholders, we suggest they may wish to do the same, and reduce some of the excessive compensation for management, directors and certain employees to more normal levels. Especially in a recessionary environment where fundamentals matter most.

But then again, we don't think they could exercise such leverage and retain their top talent, to get back to the profitability issue. In the third quarter, the company had 3,712 employees. At an annualized share-based compensation of $561.24 million in the third quarter, that would equate to an average of $151,196 in annual share-based compensation per employee alone. Just imagine what that would look like with a generous salary to go with it.

That figure may be a bit exaggerated, however, because it's an average and top management usually gets higher compensation than entry-level employees, and those costs cover everything from sales, general and administrative expenses to personnel costs. Investing in Palantir may not make you a millionaire, but working at the company seems like it could.

On top of those antics, we are also not comfortable with the general lack of transparency that management occasionally exhibits. We understand that they have to comply with many private contracts and NDAs, but on another level they still seem to want to dodge any question about share-based compensation or GAAP profitability.

Yes, it may be nice to talk about how you are boosting productivity at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia on earnings calls, but that doesn't solve your problems with GAAP profitability that is bothering your shareholders, at least in the short and medium term. Palantir also likes to use flashy numbers, talking about TAM or potential TAM, which we also see as a red flag, and fluff in presentations that distract from the underlying core principles.

For those reasons alone, we would give a hold rating. However, recent macroeconomic developments have also changed a lot. Especially now that 6-month treasury yields are at 4.80%.

In the current situation, we do not see why we would take the risk of investing in Palantir with limited downside risk protection, not supported by current fundamentals, compared to short-term Treasury bonds with a nice yield that assure no principal loss if held to maturity.

AI Tailwinds

These detractors aside, however, we are still extremely optimistic about AI. We have always pointed out how much market participants and people in general have underestimated the technology. We think some of that has already become apparent recently, with ChatGPT, yet we believe there is exponentially more potential to unlock.

Perhaps these tailwinds could give Palantir its final boost and inflate operating margins. One tool we use to more actively track progress is Metaculus, a polling site where users are rewarded for making the most accurate predictions. On average, their system for ranking accurate projections outperforms the median of the community's predictions.

For example, when asked whether we would have "Human/Machine Intelligence Parity" by 2040, the initial prediction was only around 45% in 2020. Since then, the consensus is that there is an astonishing 80% chance of achieving this parity by 2040.

The likelihood of a serious geopolitical conflict has also increased dramatically over the past year, especially with developments from the war in Ukraine, and growing concerns about an invasion of Taiwan by China.

Before the war in Ukraine began, the question of the "number of offensive nuclear weapons used by 2050" was close to 0. The current consensus stands at 1.04 nuclear weapons, or 1 if rounded down.

In recent history, it seems we are as close as we can get to a new Cold War, or at least to heightened geopolitical risks that should technically play in Palantir's favor.

Finally, the consensus on whether "AI will pass the Turing test before 2029" has also risen significantly. In mid-2021, the probability was only 35% and now 75%, again greatly underestimating AI's potential.

We understand that AI has recently become a buzzword for some, just like NFTs and cryptocurrencies. But the possibilities AI could offer are not as far removed from replacing white-collar labor as some like to think. BuzzFeed, for example, recently introduced that it would replace some of its writers and use AI to help create content.

The Insider Issue

In addition to the long discussion of stock compensation, insider trading fits into the conversation. While the management team can be believed for its vision and the profitability it will pursue in the future, actions speak louder than words. Insiders weren't shy about selling shares.

And given the stock's performance, indeed, perhaps they are finally holding the management team accountable for their actions. More so, since the IPO, insiders have sold more than $2.32BN in shares. And heading into 2023, it seems they're not really done yet. But they seem to have slowed the pace of sales.

Alex Karp, who always seems to be full of love about his company and bullish about its prospects, paradoxically dumped most of his shares. Usually, if management truly believes in the long-term profitability of its own company, and its ability to deliver significant alpha above benchmarks, there would be little reason to sell hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of shares.

If the amounts were smaller, or selling some for tax purposes, it would be justified. But as long as management continues to dump its shares to public shareholders, we see little reason to hold the shares.

Look, we would certainly have more confidence in the company if management would put their words into action, and buy shares themselves because they see value in them, instead of selling or dumping them on the open market after exercising RSUs or options.

The Bottom Line

As things stand, we see Palantir more as a private company in the public domain. Once the company becomes more shareholder-oriented, trades at lower multiples or higher GAAP margins and starts buying back shares, we will be happy to reconsider our buy rating. But seeing is believing.

Meanwhile, you can find us in short-term government bonds, with yields close to 5%. Or equities with strong downside protection, strong current free cash flows and trading at reasonable EV/EBITDA multiples.

While the company can make great products, we as investors cannot ignore the fundamentals. We prefer to avoid excessive risk by being patient and waiting it out in treasuries, especially with so much uncertainty about interest rates.