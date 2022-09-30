Palantir: Wake Me Up When GAAP Profitable

Summary

  • The company has yet to demonstrate its true profitability and seems rather allergic to GAAP measures. Wake me up when GAAP profitability becomes a reality.
  • Palantir's adjusted cash flow, operating margins and gross margins are heavily masked by share-based compensation, raising concerns about its business model and profitability.
  • Our confidence in management's forecasts is masked by the plentiful insider selling that remains a problem.
  • In an environment where short-term Treasury yields are approaching 5%, Palantir trades at a large premium, at 78x FCF, even discounting concerns about stock-based compensation.
  • Nevertheless, we still believe in the tailwind Palantir is expected to experience from increased geopolitical risks coupled with sooner-than-expected AI developments.

Abstract digital human face

Maksim Tkachenko/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), the infamous big-data company, has been on a wild ride lately, falling more than 85% from peak to trough in just two years. In this article, we will review our thesis and explain why we assign a

Palantir IR Q3 Earnings

Palantir IR

Palantir IR GAAP Adjustments Q3

Palantir IR

Palantir Excessive Dilution Stock Based Compensation

TIKR Terminal

Palantir GAAP Adjustments Stock Based Compensation

Palantir IR

Chart
Data by YCharts

Palantir SG&A Expenses

TIKR Terminal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Palantir TAM Over-usage and Presentation Fluff

Palantir IR

Metaculus AI Prediction

Metaculus

Metaculus Nuclear Geopolitical Conflict

Metaculus

Metaculus AI Prediction

Metaculus

Palantir Insider Selling

OpenInsider

Palantir Insider Selling

OpenInsider

Comments (3)

