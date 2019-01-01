Justin Sullivan

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the Southern, Southwestern, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Over the past 12 months, DG's share price has increased by about 12%, while the broader market has experienced a decline of about 9%.

Data by YCharts

We have published an article on Seeking Alpha in December 2022 about DG's stock, titled: "Dollar General: 3 Reasons Why The Selloff Is Not Justified". Back then we had rated the company's stock as a "buy", because of the following reasons:

The demand for DG's products has remained high despite the challenging macroeconomic environment

Effective cost control

Attractive dividends and share buybacks

Today, we are looking at DG's business from a different perspective. We will be focusing on the company's profitability and efficiency, and their change over the past years. Our analysis will revolve around the return on equity (ROE) and its components, namely the net profit margin, the asset turnover and the equity multiplier.

ROE decomposition (investopedia.com)

Return on equity

ROE is an important measure of financial performance and it is often used to gauge the corporation's profitability and its efficiency of generating profits. An improving or stable ROE is normally preferred. The chart below shows DG's return on equity and its change over the past 5 years.

Data by YCharts

We can see that the measure has substantially improved after 2020, increasing from 24% to as much as 38%. While it definitely appears attractive, we need to understand what has been exactly driving this improvement.

Net profit margin

Net profit margin measures how much net income or profit is generated as a percentage of revenue. This measure has seen a sharp increase after the pandemic, but it started to decline again after its peak in 2021.

Data by YCharts

In our opinion, this trend can be explained by the challenging macroeconomic environment in the second half of 2021 and 2022. Due to the inflationary environment, the elevated energy prices, the increased transportation and freight costs, overall costs have increased significantly over the past 5 years, putting downward pressure on the margins.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, we expect the margin to start improving once again, towards the second half of 2023, as the macroeconomic environment has largely improved in the past months.

Energy prices have come down significantly from their highs and we believe that those highs will not be retested in the near term. Several indicators are showing that inflation is also moderating in the United States. The Fed is also likely to slow with its rate hikes, which in turn could lead to an improvement of the consumer confidence to eventually fuel demand for discretionary goods.

One factor, which potentially negatively impact the margins going forward is the current level of inventory.

Data by YCharts

The level of inventory has been rising rapidly, substantially outpacing the growth in sales. If DG is going to have problems with inventory management, like many other retailers had earlier in 2022, including Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), the firm might see further margin contractions. Steep discounting might be needed to get rid of excess or obsolete inventory.

Despite this risk, we remain bullish on DG's stock from a profitability point of view.

Asset turnover

The asset turnover ratio (or sometimes called asset utilization) measures the value of a company's sales or revenues relative to the value of its assets. It indicates how effectively the company is using its assets to generate sales.

This measure had dropped significantly in 2019/2020 and has not improved since then.

Data by YCharts

Sales have been growing relatively consistently over the past years, however total assets jumped sharply in 2019. This has been a result of an increase in the firm's leverage, which we will elaborate on in the next section.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, the increase in assets (in leverage) has not enabled the firm to increase its sales at a higher rate, leading to a deterioration of the firm's efficiency.

Equity multiplier

The last part of the three step decomposition of the ROE is the equity multiplier, which is simply the ratio of assets to shareholder equity. A higher ratio indicates more leverage, meaning that the firm is using a larger amount of debt to finance its assets.

This ratio has jumped substantially in 2019 and has kept on increasing until today. Often, higher leverage can be good, if it makes the firm more efficient and more profitable, however it has not been the case for DG. The asset turnover has not improved since the abrupt change in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Such a high leverage is also reflected in the liquidity ratios of the firm, namely the current- and the quick ratio. Both of these measure whether the company is able to cover its current liabilities using its current assets. The difference between the quick- and the current ratio is that the quick ratio excludes the inventory from the calculation. Ideally, we would like to see these ratios above 1.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 5 years, both of these ratios have been trending down. While the current ratio has remained above 1, the quick ratio is at extremely low levels. One can say that it is not uncommon for retailers to have low liquidity ratios. But DG's measures compare relatively poorly even with its peers and competitors.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

At first sight, DG appears to be an attractive firm from a return on equity point of view, as it has been improving substantially over the past 5 years. But when looking closer, we realize that most of this improvement has been driven by the increase in the leverage.

We are not particularly worried about the net profit margins, as we expect the macroeconomic environment to improve in the second half of 2023, including moderating inflation, decreasing energy prices and improving demand.

From a productivity and leverage perspective, we are not necessarily amazed by DG's recent performance. In the coming quarters, we would like to see the inventory levels normalizing, a change in the trend of the leverage and an improvement in the asset turnover.

For these reasons, our outlook on the stock is more neutral right now, and therefore we rate the stock as "hold".