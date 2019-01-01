Dollar General: Keep An Eye On The Leverage

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
667 Followers

Summary

  • Dollar General's return on equity has improved substantially over the past years.
  • However, this improvement has been primarily led by increasing leverage, while the net profit margin and the asset turnover have been trending downwards.
  • On one hand, the potential improvement of the macroeconomic environment in the second half of 2023 could lead to improving margins, on the other, the rising level of inventories is raising concerns.
  • Our outlook on the stock is more neutral right now; therefore, we rate DG's stock as "hold".

Dollar General Fourth Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates

Justin Sullivan

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the Southern, Southwestern, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Over the past 12 months, DG's share price has increased by about 12%, while the broader market has experienced a

Chart
Data by YCharts

formula

ROE decomposition (investopedia.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
667 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.