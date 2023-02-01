Novartis AG (NVS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 10:15 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS), NVSEF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.77K Followers

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Samir Shah - Global Head of Investor Relations

Vasant Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer

Harry Kirsch - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Weston - Credit Suisse

Graham Parry - Bank of America

Stephen Scala - Cowen

Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research

Florent Cespedes - Société Générale

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities

Andrew Baum - Citi

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs

Emily Field - Barclays

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Simon Baker - Redburn

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Emmanuel Papadakis - Deutsche Bank

Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley

Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good morning and good afternoon, and welcome to the Novartis Q4 2022 Results Release Conference Call and Live Webcast. Please note that during the presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions] Please limit yourself to one question and return to the queue for any follow-ups. A recording of the conference, including the Q&A session, will be available on our website shortly after the call ends.

With that, I would like to hand over to Mr. Samir Shah, Global Head of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead, sir.

Samir Shah

And thank you very much, operator. And thank you to everybody for participating on what is a very busy day for reporting in pharma, European pharma. Before we start, just reading the safe harbor statement.

The information presented today contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. These may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. For a description of some of these

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.