Why This Cloud Slowdown Is Temporary And Why This Presents An Opportunity

Feb. 01, 2023 10:35 AM ETAMZN, DDOG, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, SNOW, SKYY:CA, SKYY, CLOU, WCLD, VCLO
Ivana Delevska profile picture
Ivana Delevska
60 Followers

Summary

  • Fortune 500 decision makers expect a dramatic slowdown in IT spend.
  • Interestingly, cloud spending is expected to fare worse than the average IT spending.
  • In this post, we dive deeper into the drivers of the current underperformance and highlight the medium-term upside potential.

Hand showing laptop computer with cloud network Computer connects to internet server service for cloud data transfer.Cloud computing technology and online data storage for business network concept.

greenbutterfly

Cloud spend optimization

There are two effects that are driving a temporary slowdown in enterprise spending (1) fear of recession is forcing companies to cut spending (2) after two years of robust growth, companies are optimizing their cloud spend.

Per a recent ETR survey, respondents expect 2023 IT spend to grow only 1.4% vs. expectations for 4.4% yoy only 2-3 months ago.

Spend intent in cloud versus average year-on-year

Worldwide public cloud services spend

Comparison of IaaS versus PaaS versus SaaS solutions

According to an ETR report surveying companies and their budgets, the cloud spending CAGR (for PaaS and IaaS) may be as high as 67%. Among all respondents, the median annual spend on IaaS/PaaS is currently $375,000 and is expected to increase to $1,750,000 in 3 years.

Respondents of the ETR survey expect that while AWS and Azure will remain the top platforms, there will be an opportunity for new entrants and smaller players to gain market share.

This article was written by

Ivana Delevska profile picture
Ivana Delevska
60 Followers
Ivana Delevska is the Founder and CIO of SPEAR Invest and Portfolio Manager of the Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX).Prior to founding SPEAR, Ms. Delevska spent 10 years on the buy-side at several long/short hedge fund platforms: Tiger Management, Millennium Management, Citadel Asset Management, and 5 years on the sell-side at Deutsche Bank as a Vice President and Gordon Haskett as a Director covering Multi-Industry companies. Ms. Delevska graduated from the University of Chicago with a BA in Economics.SPEAR Invest specializes in fundamental research and investments industrial technology.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.