  • BCEL is set to produce additional data from a phase 1b trial of its antibody ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor types.
  • Based on previous data, BCEL has refined the patients it enrolls in the trial, which could improve the strength of the results it produces.
  • The results, if well received by the market, could facilitate a run in the stock, allowing the company to raise funds, as cash could be running low by year-end.

Eureka!

shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) is a biotechnology company with a upcoming catalyst from its lead pipeline candidate, ATRC-101, in advanced solid malignancies. This article takes a look at the data to date and what we might expect when BCEL reports

BCEL pipeline

Figure 1: BCEL pipeline. ATRC-101 is BCEL's only drug in the clinic currently. (BCEL Corporate Presentation, January 2023.)

ATRC-101 RNP

Figure 2: ATRC-101 binds a ribonucleoprotein (a macromolecule made from RNA and an RNA-binding protein) found in many tumor types. (BCEL Corporate Presentation, January 2023.)

ATRC-101 safety data

Figure 3: Screenshot of table of results from ATRC-101 phase 1b trial. (Interim Clinical Update of the Phase 1b Trial of ATRC-101 as Monotherapy or in Combination with Pembrolizumab for Select Advanced Solid Tumors. Presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting November 2022.)

ARTC H-score

Figure 4: The median H-score of patients achieving at least stable disease is higher than those with progressive disease (left panel). Those with H-score greater than 50 had a better response rate than those with an H-score less than 50 (right panel). (BCEL Corporate Presentation, January 2023.)

BCEL technical analysis

Figure 5: BCEL's past 12 months of trading. A downward channel is noted in purple, a bull flag in blue. (Stockcharts.com)

Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

