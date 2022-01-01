SoFi Technologies Heavily Undervalued According To Our Model

Trade Theory profile picture
Trade Theory
249 Followers

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies came off a hot quarterly earnings call, with the stock gaining +15% since reporting earnings.
  • We project SOFI revenue of $1.972 billion and adj. dil. EPS of -$0.09 for FY '23. This compares to consensus estimates of $1.97 billion and adj. dil. EPS of -$0.26.
  • The SoFi financial services segment represents 10% of the company’s total revenue and is the fastest-growing segment in the business. It’s not profitable, with -$199 million cost headwind.
  • SoFi is undervalued and could appreciate by +70% on the basis of a 45x earnings multiple, 24x EV/EBITDA multiple, and 6x sales multiple to FY '25 results.
  • We offer a strong buy recommendation on SOFI and offer a price target of $12, which implies considerable upside from where it's trading currently.

SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) came off a hot quarterly earnings call, with the stock gaining +10% on the Monday session following the announcement of Q4 earnings. While the numbers were phenomenal, we wanted to differentiate ourselves

Sofi Technologies

Segment Results Breakdown (SoFi Technologies)

Trade Theory

Financial Model on SoFi Technologies (Trade Theory)

This article was written by

Trade Theory profile picture
Trade Theory
249 Followers
Wants to remain Hidden in the Shadows while discussing stocks. One would say this person is a ninja investor that primarily trades blue chip stocks that are well followed and understood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.