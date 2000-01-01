oxign

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) offers a cloud-based analytic database that aims to eliminate data silos. Snowflake continues to innovate and is introducing a number of important products that are likely to help draw workloads onto the platform in 2023. While the stock is not cheap, Snowflake still has enormous growth potential and should be able to generate high margins at scale.

While Snowflake has already achieved an enormous amount of success, they are still working to create a single data universe which maximizes the value of data through analytics. Part of this vision is the creation of a global data sharing network. Customers are embracing this, with 22% of customers having at least one stable edge, and 66% of customers with over $1 million in trailing 12-month product revenue having at least one stable edge. Marketplace listings grew 11% QoQ, and there are now more than 1,700 data listings.

In the past, compliance and privacy issues have made data sharing difficult or even impossible. An important part of enabling data sharing is resolving data governance issues. Data governance refers to the management of data availability, usability, consistency, and data integrity and security. Snowflake has addressed these issues, helping to make a data marketplace viable. For example, Snowflake developed data clean room solutions to address use cases in the advertising industry, but are now spreading these to other verticals. Data clean rooms allow companies to combine data and run analytics on it while maintaining data privacy.

In addition to data sharing helping to maximize the value of data, Snowflake is also introducing features that will attract new types of workloads. Python for Snowpark was recently released, and is foundational for many workloads and user types. Snowpark allows developers to write code in their preferred language and run that code directly in Snowflake. Snowpark allows more users to leverage Snowflake and reduces the need to export data into other environments. Snowpark is one of a number initiatives that will make Snowflake more amenable to data science. Snowpark optimized warehouses will also help Snowflake to capture more machine learning workloads by providing a jump in performance for compute-intensive workloads.

Other features that are helping Snowflake to capture more workloads include support for unstructured data and Applica, a company that Snowflake acquired in 2022 that has an AI platform for document understanding (helps customers to pull data from unstructured documents).

Application Platform

Snowflake believes that the next big evolution of their platform will involve turning it into an application platform. Most modern architectures move data from an operational database to an analytic database and there is a large cost associated with this. Snowflake believes they can eliminate this cost by enabling customers to build applications directly on their analytic database.

Snowflake has been developing a transactional database for some time, although they have said it is more of a transactional database within an analytics database and targeted at new applications development. As a result, it is not going to be replacing Oracle (ORCL) transactional databases and the like, although it one day could.

To support their application platform, Snowflake acquired Streamlit in 2021. Streamlit will help developers and data engineers to build applications in Snowflake. Streamlit is expected to be offered in private preview in early 2023. Since acquisition, the Streamlit community has grown more than 60% and now has approximately 70,000 developers.

Competition

Snowflake has stated that they don’t believe the competitive environment has changed substantially. Competition primarily comes from the hyperscalers, although Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) are all also partners. The partnership with AWS is the strongest, and hence competition with AWS is lower, although Redshift competes more for small accounts. Google is the most competitive when it comes to on-premise migration and Snowflake often only wins Azure accounts when Synapse fails. Snowflake has also said that they don’t see competition from Teradata (TDC) or Oracle HeatWave. Given that over 40% of Snowflake’s migrations are coming from other cloud solutions, the company is clearly in a strong competitive position.

A range of data points towards Synapse being the biggest threat to Snowflake, while the growth of BigQuery and Redshift appears to be more modest, which is not surprising given the strong recent performance of Azure. Search interest for Synapse pricing has increased significantly over the past few years, and the number of job openings mentioning Azure Synapse in the requirements has increased steadily over the same period.

Figure 1: Competitor Pricing Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning Azure Synapse in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Figure 3: Job Openings Mentioning BigQuery in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Figure 4: Job Openings Mentioning Redshift in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Financial Analysis

Snowflake isn't particularly concerned about the macro environment due to their low market share, which suggests they believe that market share gains can largely offset a slowdown in market growth. Smaller customers have so far been more impacted than larger customers. This is not particularly concerning for Snowflake as a large portion of their growth is driven by expansion within larger customers. SMBs only account for around 10% of Snowflake’s revenue.

There is also some weakness in APJ, primarily Japan, Korea and Australia, which is likely in part due to the strong USD. Snowflake prices in USD in those countries, making their services relatively expensive. The USD has weakened significantly in recent months which should be supportive of growth outside the US. Less than 5% of Snowflake’s revenue is invoiced in currencies other than USD.

Revenue growth is expected to be 49-50% YoY in the fourth quarter, which implies a fairly significant slowdown in growth relative to the previous quarter. Snowflake has stated that they try to provide guidance so that they beat by 3-5% though. It appears that Snowflake is expecting the next few quarters to be a bottom, as revenue growth is expected to be approximately 47% in FY2024, driven by large customers who have already signed but are only expected to ramp workloads in 2023, as well as Snowpark for Python.

Due to Snowflake’s consumption model, revenue visibility is low compared to many SaaS peers. Management has suggested that workloads on Snowflake are often tightly integrated into core business processes, and hence should be fairly sticky, but 70% of Snowflake’s revenue is tied to human interaction, and the other 30% is driven by scheduled jobs. This could imply that a reasonable degree of Snowflake consumption is discretionary.

Figure 5: Snowflake Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Snowflake)

Snowflake’s largest verticals are financial services, advertising, media and entertainment, followed by retail and consumer packaged goods, technology and healthcare and life sciences. In the last quarter, financial services grew faster than the company overall, while advertising and media and entertainment grew slower, and technology underperformed.

Crypto customers were an area of weakness for Snowflake in 2022, with three large crypto customers contributing 41.8 million USD of missed revenue relative to expectations at the beginning of the year. Cryptocurrency prices have rebounded somewhat in recent weeks and if trading volumes continue to increase, Snowflake's crypto customers may spend more on the platform.

Figure 6: Bitcoin Trading Volumes and Snowflake Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance and Snowflake)

The decision to implement Snowflake tends to be fairly strategic for customers, and hence deal cycles are reasonably long. For example, the average customer takes around seven months to close and larger customers take 1-2 years. This would suggest that customers are likely to look through temporary economic uncertainty when making the decision to implement Snowflake. This is supported by Snowflake's ability to continue landing large organizations. The company added 28 Global 2000 customers in the most recent quarter. Product revenue from Global 2000 customers grew 14% sequentially and now represents 40% of revenue.

The importance of Snowflake’s high net retention rate is probably overestimated by investors and is really a function of how customers adopt the product. Large customers tend to land relatively small but then ramp spend fairly quickly. From an investor perspective it would be preferable if investors landed large in the first place, but a high net retention rate should indicate that customers are satisfied with the platform.

The average Global 2000 customer only lands at around 100,000 USD annual spend, although some have landed at 3 million USD. Global 2000 customers generate 1.3 million USD in product revenue on average, and customers with over 1 million USD in product revenue spend 3.7 million USD on average. Snowflake believes there is no reason why Global 2000 customers can't spend over 10 million USD a year.

Figure 7: Snowflake Customer Growth (source: Created by author using data from Snowflake)

The number of job openings mentioning Snowflake in the job requirements has eased in recent months, but has not shown the drop that a number of other technologies have.

Figure 8: Job Openings Mentioning Snowflake in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

The number of job openings mentioning data analytics in the job requirements has also fallen in recent months, suggesting that Snowflake is facing a soft market rather than company specific issues.

Figure 9: Job Openings Mentioning Data Analytics in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Search interest for Snowflake pricing continues to be robust, suggesting that top of the funnel demand is still fairly robust. Given that Snowflake customers tend to land small and expand rapidly over time, existing customers are more likely to drive near term growth than new customers.

Figure 10: "Snowflake Pricing" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Snowflake believes they can eventually get gross margins into the high 70s and are steadily progressing in this direction. Part of the reason for Snowflake’s current gross margins is the drag that occurs from geographic expansion. When a new deployment is set up, Snowflake must pay for a certain reserved capacity before the business even begins to generate revenue. This capacity must be exceeded before the new deployment becomes profitable, and Snowflake currently has a lot of deployments that are not at scale.

Figure 11: Snowflake Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Snowflake also continues to improve their operating profit margins. Further improvement is expected in 2023 on the back of a slowdown in hiring, although the company plans on adding over 1,000 net new employees. Snowflake hasn't been punished by investors for its losses to the extent of some of its peers, which is likely due to strong top line growth and faith in the business model.

Figure 12: Snowflake Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Despite ongoing large losses, Snowflake is fairly efficient with its overhead expenses. A large amount is still being invested in R&D to support product innovation. The burden of sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses continues to decline though, indicating the business is scaling well.

Figure 13: Snowflake Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Snowflake)

Valuation

Snowflake is now priced more in line with peers based on a revenue multiple. The market is currently placing little premium on growth though and hence Snowflake could begin to appear attractively priced over the next 1-2 years if growth persists. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate that Snowflake's stock is worth approximately 250 USD per share.

The current valuation does present significant downside risk if growth deteriorates significantly, although it is not clear if Snowflake would move lower than around 120 USD per share, having already tested this level twice.

Figure 14: Snowflake Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Investors have bought into Snowflake's vision of a unified data cloud, and hence have been willing to look through temporary headwinds. While the macro environment is dragging on growth, product introductions that capture more machine learning and application workloads should support growth in 2023.