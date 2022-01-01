Spotify: Q4 Results Confirm The Company's Investment Attractiveness

Feb. 01, 2023 11:50 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)
Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
820 Followers

Summary

  • Spotify Technology S.A.'s double-digit revenue growth is encouraging.
  • The company is still unable to reach a positive operating income. However, 2023 could be a turning point.
  • As a result of the reporting, I keep my bullish view on Spotify Technology S.A. shares.

An iphone 11 screen showing spotify icon

Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User

Background

In my previous article, I noted the undervaluation of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares and their attractiveness for the long-term investors. To be honest, I

This article was written by

Denis Buivolov, CFA profile picture
Denis Buivolov, CFA
820 Followers
I am global equity research analyst at investment company with the specializaton in Biotechnology, Internet and Media. Received my CFA Charter in 2017. Also, I have passed two level of the FRM exam.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SPOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. Before making any investment, please do your own research!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.