Regis Corporation (RGS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 10:57 AM ETRegis Corporation (RGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.77K Followers

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Biz McShane - VP-Corporate Controller

Matthew Doctor - President and CEO

Kersten Zupfer - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Beder - Small Cap Consumer Research

Sydney Wagner - Jefferies

Biz McShane

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Regus Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. I'm your host, Biz McShane, Vice President and Corporate Controller. All participants are in a listen-only mode. The prepared remarks by our President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Doctor; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kersten Zupfer; are accompanied by slides to help participants follow along.

After the prepared remarks, we will have time for questions. Please use the chat feature or raise your hand feature to ask a question. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I would like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comments made on the call today. These documents, along with our presentation today can be found on our website at regiscorp.com/investorrelations along with any reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call with the corresponding GAAP measures. Today's slides are located in the Investor Presentation & Supplemental Financial section of the Investor site.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Matt.

Matthew Doctor

Thank you, Biz. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your interest in Regis.

For today's call, I will highlight our second quarter fiscal 2023 results and reiterate our strategy and the priorities we have for the business as we enter the second half of our fiscal 2023 year. I am pleased to report continued business progress that resulted in a strong quarter for Regis and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.