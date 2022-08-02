David Becker/Getty Images News

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is a leading semiconductor chip designer which specialises in processors for both the client PC and data center segments. At a high level AMD beat analyst expectations for its overall revenue growth and adjusted earnings. This was despite a number of headwinds in its PC and gaming business, due to cyclical market dynamics and the macroeconomic environment. However, its data center is thriving and recently reported over 41% revenue growth year over year. On the CPU side AMD is fast eating into Intel's market share, as AMD increased its share to ~35.7%, up from just 23% in 2019. AMD has a large total addressable market which equates to ~$135 billion across its four main segments. This includes; Data Center ($50B TAM), PCs ($40B TAM), Embedded ($29B TAM) and Gaming ($16B TAM). In this post I'm going to break down AMD's recent financials and discuss its lucrative trends around the data center specifically, before revealing my valuation model for the stock, lets dive in.

Fourth Quarter Financials

AMD reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported revenue of $5.6 billion which beat analyst expectations by $82.93 million and increased by 16% year over year. This was driven partially by strength in the data center and embedded segment. However, this was offset by a decline in client and gaming. Given the tepid background regarding the semiconductor industry, this was not a bad result at all. In the next sections, I will break down each segment and the key growth drivers.

Data Center Strength and Tech Leadership

The Data Center segment reported revenue of $1.7 billion, which increased by a rapid 41.67% year over year. This was driven by strong sales growth in its EPYC server processors, which are regarded as the world's "highest-performance server processor" with over 300 world records to its name.

Its website demos show the EPYC CPU beat competitors from both an energy efficiency standpoint and a performance standpoint across a range of high-performance computing and virtualization workloads. For example, its energy efficiency demo uses an industry-standard test known as "Spec Power". This reported that AMD's EPYC showcased "up to a 100%" increase in energy efficiency per watt relative to the Intel Xeon Platinum. In other comparisons, AMD EPYC has reported 32% less energy consumed and 33% lower number of servers required relative to the Intel Xeon. The company also reported 2.8x higher performance relative to the Intel equivalent.

Energy Efficiency Intel Xeon vs AMD EPYC (Demo Screenshot by author)

The high performance and high energy efficiency is a major selling point of its latest EPYC 4 chips. This is because cloud infrastructure providers effectively sell computing power. In addition, their overheads are energy and thus if AMD can offer more "bang for a buck", then this should improve the cloud provider's margins. For an extra qualitative insight, I am certified in AWS cloud and previously have spoken to many senior officials at AWS who have informed me that optimizing cloud usage for its customers based on cost/workload has now become a major priority for organizations. This makes complete sense as businesses are aiming to do "more with less" and ultimately moving to the cloud should offer greater flexibility, performance, and lower cost long term. Thus it is no surprise that the cloud industry is forecast to grow at a 19.9% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] and be worth over $1.7 trillion by 2029. In my previous reports on Amazon, Azure, and Google Cloud, I highlighted that each of the business's cloud segments was the fastest growing. AMD's management announced in their earnings call that they wish to become the new "data center leader" and wish to own the lucrative industry. As AMD is effectively providing the best-in-class building blocks for the cloud, the future of this strategy looks bright. Its chips are already deployed across all major cloud infrastructure providers which include AWS, Azure, and of course Google Cloud. In the far east, both Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud, also use AMD chips for their infrastructure.

AMD's EPYC chips also have exceptional performance in areas such as AI and supercomputing. AMD "powers" 101 of the top 500 list of the most powerful supercomputers.The "worlds fastest" exascale supercomputer, the Oak Ridge Frontier, is also powered by AMD. The global supercomputer market is forecast to grow at a rapid 19.1% compounded annual growth rate and reach a value of $21.07 billion by 2026. In addition, Microsoft Azure announced in 2022 that they would deploy AMD Instinct [MI200] accelerators for its AI supercomputer. Microsoft has recently invested a staggering $10 billion into AI company Open AI and CEO Satya Nadella believes AI is the "next major technology breakthrough", according to an interview I watched at Davos in 2023. AI has been a buzzword for long time but now the applications are becoming extremely real. The AI industry is forecast to be worth over $1.394 trillion by 2029 and grow at a rapid 20.1% compounded annual growth rate.

Client Segment Challenges

AMD's Client segment reported $0.9 billion in revenue, which declined by an eye watering 50% from its $1.8 billion generated in Q4,21. Its operating margin also wen't negative due to the lower revenue, according to management. The good news is the overall sales decline was mainly driven by tepid PC demand which is an industry wide issue and not specific to AMD. There was a boom in the purchases of computers and gaming during 2020, but now we are experiencing a cyclical correction in demand. In my posts on Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU) and Intel (INTC), I also reported similar dynamics. I don't deem this to be a long term issue and really its about market share which I will discuss next.

Eating Market Share

The chart below shows that in the first quarter of 2017, Intel had a market share of 81.9% and AMD had an 18.1% market share. However, since that point you can see Intel's CPU market share has fallen (blue arrow i've added) and AMD's market share has grown (red arrow i've added). Between 2019 and 2021 AMD showed a major increase in market share, while Intel's market share fell rapidly over the same period. In Q1,203 Intel has "just" a 62.1% market share of the CPU market and AMD has a 35.7% market share. I expect this trend to continue as AMD's latest technology looks to outperform Intel on many specifications.

Another positive for AMD is the company has continued to innovate and release new products such as its RyzenTM 7040 CPU, designed for streamlined laptops. In addition, the company announced its Ryzen 7045 CPU Series, which has offers higher performance for gaming, productivity and content creation applications. The content creator market is forecast to grow at a 12.2% compounded annual growth rate and reach an estimated value of $47.2 billion by 2032.

Cyclical Gaming Segment

The Gaming segment reported revenue of $1.6 billion, which declined by 11.1% year over year. This was mainly driven by the cyclical decline in the gaming market after the aforementioned boom in demand during 2020. I saw a similar dynamic in Microsoft's earnings with regards to lower Xbox demand and in my post on Logitech a gaming equipment provider. Thus again I don't forecast this will be a long term issue. It should be noted that AMD's Zen 2 CPU's are utilised in the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5. Thus I see no reason why AMD's latest chips will not be incorporated into new versions of the two leading gaming consoles in the future. The global gaming industry is forecast to continue to grow at a 12.9% compounded annual growth rate up until 2030.

On the product front, AMD announced its Radeon 7000 series graphics card for laptop PCs which are aimed to optimize performance and energy efficiency. According to a leading online review website, Nvidia's graphics cards still leads the way as it includes features such as "ray tracing" in games. However, AMD is more cost effective at $899 versus Nvidia at $1,599 for its top version.

Strong Embedded Segment

The Embedded segment reported strong quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, which increased from just $100 million in Q1,2021. Before you get too excited about this growth, it should be noted it was driven mainly by the acquired Xilinx. AMD completed its acquisition of Xilinx in Q1 of 2022, for a staggering $49 billion. This may seem like a hefty price to pay but Xilinx is the inventor FPGA's or Field Programmable Gate Arrays and a leader in the industry.

Back in college over a decade ago, I recall using a Xilinx FPGA as part of my electronics course and was told this would be the "future". Today we are seeing that forecast come to fruition. FPGA are basically flexible or "adaptive" computing devices which can change or optimize their function on demand. The applications are vast from military to aerospace and many more. To give you an idea of the technology leadership Xilinx has in this industry, its technology is used in the Mars Rover, which landed on the planet in 2021. As you might imagine, a technology platform on another planet needs to be as adaptable as possible as it can be challenging to send lots of different equipment or make on the fly changes with traditional technology. The FPGA industry is forecast to grow at a 8.32% compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] and reach $1.18 trillion by 2027.

Overall Profitability and Balance Sheet

Bringing everything together, AMD reported EPS of $0.01, which missed analyst expectations by $0.20. This was mainly driven by the aforementioned decline in PC and client revenue. In addition, there was an amortization of acquisition assets related to Xilinx. The good news is these were "non tangible" expenses and thus I consider it to be a valuation write down on paper. Another positive is on a non GAAP basis EPS was $0.69, which beat analyst expectations by $0.02. A similar dynamic can be seen on the operating income chart below. On a GAAP basis, operating income turned negative to minus $0.1 billion. However, on a non GAAP basis operating income was flat year over year at $1.3 billion.

The company also has a solid balance sheet with $5.855 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. In addition, to total debt, net of $2.467 billion.

Moving onto guidance, management expects negative 10% revenue growth in Q1,23, but positive Data center and embedded growth for the full year of 2023.Operating expenses are expected to be flat quarterly and the share count is expected to remain level.

Valuation Model

In order to value AMD i have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow model. I have forecast negative 10% decline in revenue for the "next year", which is 2023 in my model. This is based upon a conservative extrapolation of managements forecast for Q1,23. In years 2 to 5 I have forecast 20% growth rate per year, which is still slightly faster than the prior quarters growth rate of 26% year over year. However, this is still fairly conservative relative to historic revenue growth rates of 29% in Q3,22 and a rapid 70% in Q2,22 year over year. I have forecast the overall growth to be driven by continued rapid growth in its data center segment. I expect this to be driven by the aforementioned cloud growth trends and AMD's leading technology [EPYC] in the sector. In addition, I have forecast a rebound in both the cyclical client PC and gaming market. As discussed prior the overall gaming is forecast to grow, thus AMD should benefit.

To increase the accuracy of the valuation I have capitalized the company's R&D expenses which has boosted the operating income slightly. In addition, I have forecast its operating margin to expand to 22% over the next 5 years. This may seem optimistic but it is really just a return to the operating margin produced in Q3,21. This is also conservative as lower than the peak 24% operating margin produced in Q4,21. Again, I expect this to be driven by the rebound in client PC and gaming, continued growth in the data center. In addition to acquisition synergies/cross sells with Xilinx.

Given these factors I get a fair value of $92.50/share, the stock is currently trading at $76/share and thus is close to 18% undervalued. I believe stock price is currently reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the macroeconomic environment and the overall semiconductor industry.

The company trades at a Price to Earnings [P/E] ratio = 28.79x, which is cheaper than its 5 year average of close to 55x. The stock is also trading at a cheaper level than Nvidia which trades at a P/E ratio = 45x.

Risks

Recession/IT spending slowdown

Many analysts have forecast a recession in 2023 and many major cloud infrastructure providers have such as Azure, have announced plans to extend the life of their IT and server equipment from four to six years. This could cause a temporary slowndown in new equipment purchases and thus may impact AMD in the short term. In addition, I expect continued weakness in the client and gaming market throughout 2023, as the margins of the everyday consumer get squeezed.

Final Thoughts

AMD is continued to produce strong financial performance despite a tough economic and industry backdrop. Its client and gaming segments have suffered major headwinds, but I deem this only to be short term issues due to the cyclical nature of the business. The positive is its cloud segment has produced solid growth and I forecast this to benefit from digital transformation tailwinds. Its leading technology should effectively make it a "no brainer" for cloud infrastructure providers to choose AMD products for its data center server applications. Its stock is undervalued according to my valuation model and thus it could be a great long term investment.