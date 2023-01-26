A Pulse At Tellurian Once Again

Feb. 01, 2023 12:18 PM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL)AR, CHK, CQP, CRK, DVN, EQT, LNG, SWN, TELZ3 Comments
Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • Gunvor extends SPA another month in a row.
  • Tellurian targets $6 billion in equity from strategic partners.
  • High equity or sponsored deals will define next LNG wave to meet LNG shortfall.

liquefied natural gas LNG transportation tanker ship, blue sea and sunny sky background

nikkytok

Tellurian Inc., (NYSE:TELL) the LNG disruptor led by Charif Souki, Martin Houston and Octavio Simoes, collapsed in September following its decision to withdraw its $1 billion high yield bond offering with warrants following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's "pain speech" at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in

5 year price chart of Tellurian stock

Tellurian stock chart. (Yahoofinance.com and IGA research)

LNG Driftwood liquefation profitability

Driftwood estimated cash flows (Tellurian November 2022 corporate presentation.)

Chart illustrates LNG production , production under construction and planned construction versus estimated market.

Wood Mackensie Long Term LNG forecast (Wood Mackensie December 2022 letter, Simon Flowers)

chart showing global lng production and at risk volumes

LNG projects at risk (Wood Mackenzie and Tellurian)

chart of aggregate profits from big oil

big oil profits for 2022 (Bloomberg)

LNG share in energy portfolios

Big oil LNG share of energy assets (Shell annual LNG report)

This article was written by

Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
1.88K Followers
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TELL, AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.