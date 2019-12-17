CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) has a relatively simple thesis. Strong prospects in the copper market will lead to SCCO having a better 2023 than analysts expect.

The downside to this investment is that SCCO's business model is highly capital-intensive. That means that it requires strong and stable copper prices for its free cash flow potential to be evident.

On the other side, I make the case that analysts are failing to adequately upwardly revise their projections for SCCO.

All in all, there's a lot to like about copper in 2023. So, let's jump right in.

The China Impact and Rumors That Cut Both Ways

Rumors. That's all it took for copper prices to move higher. More specifically, since early November, copper prices have been rallying hard. Why? Because investors bought into the rumors that China was going to reopen.

This saw copper, which was being priced at a multi-year low rapidly appreciate. But now, investors are taking a wait-and-see approach. Why?

Because investors want to see concrete evidence that China's reopening trade is more than just rumors. Investors want to believe the story, but for it to go from rumors to more than just rumors, investors need more evidence. Investors demand conviction. And can you blame them? Investors have been so badly burned with the copper story, that once bitten, twice shy.

This is somewhat the same theme with oil prices. Everyone is in ''wait-and-see'' mode, waiting for confirmation to build conviction.

For my part, I believe that the best time to get involved in a company is when fewer people are interested. There was a lot of enthusiasm for SCCO in the past three months, but it has recently lost some momentum.

I charge that this is healthy for a stock. This loss of momentum is important to shake off the traders that don't fully buy into the story. The weak hands, if you will.

End of This Story?

Contrary to what many may believe, I do not proclaim that China is everything when it comes to SCCO's opportunity in the next 1-2 years.

SCCO Q3 presentation

China is one part of the copper story. And as investors, we find it easier to run shortcuts to grasp a story. But there's nuance to this story.

There are two additional tailwinds beyond just China's reopening.

In the first instance, there's a global energy transition underway, that will require the electrification of our modern economy. You can't rebuild all the required electric grids to meet the demand for EV’s and clean energy technologies, without copper. Copper is the backbone of the electrification movement.

Secondly, the deglobalization trend that's underway, will require the reshoring of supply chains. And this too will drive demand for electrification, as this means doubling up factories which will inevitably result from this nationalist movement.

With this secular growth story in mind, let's now turn to discuss SCCO's valuation.

SCCO Stock Valuation -- 19x Free Cash Flow

SCCO is cheaply valued. But not from the perspective that you may think.

As you can see above, analysts are still expecting SCCO's free cash flow in 2023 to equal the free cash flows expected to be reported for 2022.

However, I believe that is because analysts are struggling to find ''enough'' tangible reasons to upgrade this forecast. You can see this sentiment echoed in the image that follows.

SA premium tools

Again, consider what we've discussed. Copper prices are clearly on the rise. Even if the path may end up being bumpy, the prices today are meaningfully higher than they were in November.

And yet, since November, analysts have not upgraded SCCO's revenue estimates.

The Bottom Line

My point here is that yes, looking back at the very lows of the last three months, clearly the stock is up since then. But when you invest, you can't deploy mental energy focusing on what happened to the share price in the past.

The market is always looking six months ahead. So, my best advice is to think about where the business will be 12 months ahead and work backward from there.

Here's a simple question, will the demand for copper in twelve months, with further progress in the electrification of the world, as well as the green energy initiatives, plus the reopening of China, lead to higher demand for copper?

If yes, then, that's going to be bullish for SCCO.

If on the other hand, you believe that significant copper inventories make their way onto the market, then, in that case, SCCO may not be the best investment for you. Whatever you decide, good luck. But I'm bullish on copper.