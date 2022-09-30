SafakOguz/iStock via Getty Images

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) started the year with plenty of activity. The company has been busy with a share buyback program, new products, and landing new customers. The 2 million shares repurchase program was announced on January 11.

For a stock that went public on September 30, 2022, I find that remarkable and a show of confidence. However, the share buyback program is at the company’s discretion, and given that the IPO raised $12 million, I doubt LASE will be buying big batches fast.

For sure the announcement gave share prices a boost, on January 11, stock prices opened at $2.96 and have rallied since to close at $4.99. Quick side note, we are now at share price levels not seen since the IPO.

The company has landed its third order for the CleanTech Laser Cleaning system from a major North American Truck manufacturer. The equipment allows the truck maker to reduce preparation time by allowing the removal of grease, and just about anything, from drive shafts while on the assembly line.

The company announced on January 10, that it had made a new product available. More specifically, the MARLIN CleanTech 100W Handheld Blasting system. This product is directed at small craft sea vessels.

Many of these boats need maintenance and corrosion control from seawater and sea spray. According to Statista, there are 11.96 million recreational boats in the US. That's a huge potential market just for that product alone, and it’s up from 11.84 million in 2020.

What I like the most about this company is the technology it is developing. And the fact that it’s applying this technology to various purposes and solutions. As mentioned above they do not concentrate solely on cleaning equipment.

Rather they have branched out to meet many needs in industrial and commercial settings. Let's take a look at the company's competition, industry trend, book data, and some technical analysis.

Relevant Competition

I couldn’t find any direct competitors that have the scale of products and also use laser technology for applications other than cleaning. There are some privately owned companies in the US and abroad that produce laser cleaning equipment.

Laser Photonics Corp.

However, none of the ones I found represent a high level of competition to Laser Photonics. Not only is LASE a publicly traded company that will give it more visibility and financial power. LASE also has various operating lines.

Having said that, my findings are not at all conclusive, and further research would be necessary. That goes beyond the scope of the article but would better determine what companies could be considered direct competitors operating the same line of products.

Considering Laser Photonic has the following 5 product lines:

Laser Cleaning

Laser Cutting

3D Printing

Laser Engraving

Laser Marking

In my opinion, LASE is well-positioned to leverage its technology and product diversification to grow to a leading position in laser technology. Industrial cleaning applications usually use high-pressure water or sandblasting.

Both systems have high operational costs, large amounts of secondary waste, and are not as environmentally friendly as laser technology. As society moves towards more eco-friendly means of production and operation, I see the demand for this technology increasing exponentially.

Laser Photonics Fundamentals

This is a young company and was incorporated in 2019. However, they already started turning gross profits as of 2021. Not only gross profits and earnings but are rising steadily showing a positive trend.

Seeking Alpha

Also, the liabilities to assets ratio shows a lot of health at 0.097. The financial stability is further confirmed by the operating cash flow which turned positive in 2021 and is still around the same level for the TTM.

Looking at valuation, this stock is a little pricey. I look at the EV/EBITDA ratio, and it’s at 29.74x which is high, but I’ve seen much higher. And if you look at P/E that’s 37.43x. But then again, it’s a start-up and the growth potential should mean earnings catch up with the market cap.

Industry Trend

I decided to look at two markets I could find data for, sandblasting and cutting machinery. I also chose these two lines because laser technology in cleaning equipment creates a cheaper method, with low waste impact, and a safer environment for workers.

I expect this market sector to play a big role in the future of Laser Photonics’ profits. And the cutting machinery is also important I believe, for the size of the market. However, I find it harder to make conclusions about the impact on profits.

I say that mainly because I’m not aware of exactly how many types of materials and applications laser technology can be used in. I would imagine just about anything, but then again, there are probably nuances that mean certain applications aren’t fit for laser technology.

Sand Blasting Market

I found two reports for the sandblasting market from Global Market Insights and Expert Market Research. Both reports found that the market would expand over the next several years. Mostly due to a rise in demand in the construction, automotive, and marine industries.

Global Market Insights

Although they differ on the rate of growth slightly, Global Markets Insights see a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. While Expert Market Research sees a CAGR of 5% over the same period. Only one report gave information on the market size as part of the preview.

Global Market Insights sees a world sandblasting market worth $540.1 million and their projected growth rate would see that amount rise to $795.3 million by 2028. I can’t determine how much of the market would transition to laser technology.

However, the societal trend of making things more eco-friendly will surely have an impact on LASE's revenue streams. And as the same drive extends toward developing countries, presumably demand for laser technology could also increase in the future.

Cutting Machinery Market

According to the report by Coherent Market Insights, the global cutting market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 3.93% from 2019 to 2027. North America accounted for 26% of the market and was the largest share of all regions.

The report expects the expanding demand to come from the construction and automotive markets. Driven also by a need for automated processes. A report by the AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) in October 2022, saw a 3.4% rise in market value from the previous month.

And an increase of 11.7% compared to October 2021. The association put the total market, value year-to-date, in the United States at $1.8 billion.

The reports show expanding market demand for cutting tools in general. So, in my opinion, there is potential for growth from this sector. Even though it's not possible for me to gauge it, there should be revenues generated as a company such as LASE takes a slice of the market.

One report on laser cutting technology, in particular, put the global market at $5.97 billion by 2032. The report sees the global market in laser cutting technology at $3.38 billion and expects it to grow by a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2023.

Technical View

This stock was publicly listed a very short time ago, so long and medium-term charts are non-meaningful at this stage. However, we can have a look at the short-term technical view to see what we may expect.

TradingView

The daily chart above shows price action is in a bullish trend with higher highs and lows since its all-time low on December 10, 2022. Price action has been above the cloud for 9 candles and the Ichimoku system is indicating bullish momentum.

However, two points of concern that may be indicating a correction in price. Firstly, share prices are at a resistance zone marked by the horizontal black line and set by two spikes in price just after the IPO.

Second, the current bull trend has completed the 5-wave Elliot pattern. Formed by 3 upward waves and 2 downward waves, marked by the blue line and numbers. These indications are not certain, but they are just that, indications.

I wouldn't be surprised if share prices retraced somewhat over the next few days. In any case, a break above the black line would indicate further bullish momentum. That's what I see from the short-term analysis.

However, given the analysis mentioned above, I see this as a buy and hold stock for long-term growth. I expect the company to grab a considerable share of the well-established markets where new and eco-friendly technologies can make a breakthrough.

Conclusion

Laser Photonics is a relatively young company, but it's fully engaged in laser technology in many applications. It has some cutting-edge products in a sector that I believe is bound to see expanding growth.

The company’s specialization in laser technology for some important markets such as cutting machinery and industrial cleaning equipment makes it a great contender for ratcheting up larger slices of the market.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.