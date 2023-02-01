Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2023 12:05 PM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.78K Followers

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noelle Faris - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rick McConnell - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Benson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Sterling Auty - SVB

Keith Bachman - Bank of Montreal

Kamil Mielczarek - William Blair

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Dynatrace’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I will now turn the conference over to Noelle Faris, Vice President of Investor Relations. Noelle, you may now begin.

Noelle Faris

Good morning and thank you for joining Dynatrace’s third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on today’s call are Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Benson, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that today’s comments include forward-looking statements such as statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties depending on a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information concerning these uncertainties and risk factors is contained in Dynatrace’s filing with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this call represent the company’s view on February 1, 2023. Dynatrace disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

As a reminder, we will be referring to some non-GAAP financial measures during today’s call. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.