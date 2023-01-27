D.R. Horton: Well Equipped Market Leader, Positioned To Overcome Macroeconomic Pressures

Gabriel Hogan profile picture
Gabriel Hogan
2 Followers

Summary

  • Regardless of the macroeconomic tailwinds, D.R. Horton is a great company to own.
  • I believe there is a clear value opportunity as the company continues to deliver outsized returns.
  • Lagging indicators of success will not shine through until later.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gabriel Hogan as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

This article was written by

Gabriel Hogan profile picture
Gabriel Hogan
2 Followers
23 years old. South African born currently abroad in New Zealand.Avid follower of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet, Bruce Greenwald & Peter Lynch.Focused on Value Investing at the moment, but now and then I (against my better judgement) dabble in growth stocks.Currently work as an Insurance & Securities Analyst and have been in my position since July 2021. I am still young but mathematically literate and have been trained by industry professionals and create Capital IQ spreadsheets daily!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.