Justin Sullivan

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Today, we are going to take a look at the firm's latest quarterly earnings report, along with PG's return on equity (ROE) over the past years. The aim of our analysis is to find out, how PG's profitability and efficiency have been changing in the past years, how the current macroeconomic environment might effect these trends and what to expect going forward.

So far, we have published three articles on Seeking Alpha on PG's stock and we have had a bullish rating each time.

Analysis history (Author)

The primary reasons for our ratings were:

impressive track record of dividend payments and share buybacks

performance not significantly impacted by consumer confidence

organic growth strategy with limited acquisitions

focus on ESG initiatives

We have however pointed out that the current macroeconomic environment, including the elevated raw material prices, elevated fuel and freight costs, together with the unfavourable FX environment, is likely to create headwinds in the near term.

Quarterly results summary

Sales in the previous quarter have come it at $20.8 billion, representing a 1% decrease year-over-year. The 1% includes the negative impacts of the unfavourable FX environment and also the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Excluding these impacts, organic sales growth came in at 5% YoY.

At this point also important to understand what has been driving the organic sales figure. Higher pricing has a 10% positive impact on sales, while product mix had a 1% positive impact. These were however partially offset by a 6% decrease in volumes. The following table summarises the changes by segment year-over-year.

Sales results by segment (Procter & Gamble)

The volume has been declining across each segment, however, Grooming and Fabric & Home Care were hit the most. On the other hand, in each segment the firm has managed to offset the volume decline either by pricing or by the product mix, or the combination of the two.

Further, diluted net earnings per share have fallen to $1.59, representing a 4% decrease YoY. The primary drivers of the decline were a decline in net sales and a contraction in the operating margin. When looking at the currency-neutral EPS, the picture looks slightly better. Currency neutral EPS have increased as much as 5% compared to the prior year figures.

In terms of the outlook, the firm has provided a more attractive guidance than previously.

All-in sales are now expected to be in a range of down one percent to in-line in comparison with the prior fiscal year sales figures, in contract with the previous guidance of down three percent to down one percent. The organic sales growth figures have been also raised to the range of 4% to 5%.

The forecast for the fiscal 2023 diluted net earnings per share growth has been maintained in the range of in-line to up four percent versus fiscal 2022 EPS of $5.81.

So what to expect going forward? Are these results good enough and warrant another bullish rating on the stock?

To answer these questions, we will now turn to the efficiency and profitability measures, their development in the past years and their expected development going forward, based on the changing macroeconomic environment.

Return on Equity

ROE is a key measure of financial performance and it is often used to gauge the corporation's profitability and its efficiency of generating profits. An improving or stable return on equity is normally what we like to see.

Despite the drop of ROE before and during the pandemic, over the past 5 years PG has managed to significantly improve its return on equity. It illustrates that the firm is becoming more efficient in generating profits.

Data by YCharts

This is nice to know, however, this figure alone provides little insight, why the efficiency is actually increasing. For this reason, we will be decomposing the ROE to three parts, namely the net profit margin, the asset turnover and the equity multiplier.

ROE decomposition (investopedia.com)

Net profit margin

While the ROE has been relatively stable over the past year, and has been even slightly increasing, net profit margin has been decreasing.

Data by YCharts

We believe that the reason behind the net profit margin decrease is the challenging macroeconomic environment. Elevated commodity prices and the unfavourable FX environment have both had negative impacts on the firm's gross- and operating margins, which are in turn also reflected in the profit margin. PG has also acknowledged these headwinds in their latest press release:

Gross margin for the quarter decreased 160 basis points versus year ago, 100 basis points on a currency-neutral basis. The decline was driven by 380 basis points of increased commodity and input material costs, 130 basis points of negative product mix and 140 basis points of capacity start-up costs and other impacts.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales have also increased, but this increase has been primarily driven by the currency headwinds. On a currency neutral basis, these expenses have even decreased.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) as a percentage of sales increased 10 basis points versus year ago and decreased 30 basis points on a currency-neutral basis. The decrease was driven by 130 basis points of leverage due to organic sales growth and 30 basis points of productivity savings, partially offset by 130 basis points of inflation, capability investments and other impacts.

So now that we have a basic understanding what has been driving the contraction of the net profit margin, we have to discuss what we expect going forward.

In the past months, the macroeconomic environment has improved substantially. Consumer sentiment has become slightly better, the relative strength of the USD compared to other currencies has declined, fuel and raw material prices have substantially come down. The following charts illustrate some of these developments.

Dollar index (tradingeconomics.com)

Gasoline prices (USD/Gal) (tradingeconomics.com)

While we expect the volatility to persist in the near term, we do not expect the readings to reach their 2022 highs once again. In the second half of 2023, we foresee further improvement in the macroeconomic environment, which could have a positive impact on PG's financial performance going forward. From this perspective, we remain bullish on PG's stock.

Asset turnover

The asset turnover ratio (or sometimes called asset utilisation) measures the value of a company's sales or revenues relative to the value of its assets. It shows, how effectively the company is using its assets to generate sales. An improving ratio indicates that the firm is becoming more efficient generating sales, using its asset base. PG's efficiency has been clearly improving over the past years.

Data by YCharts

The reason for this improvement has been the increasing sales, while the total assets have remained largely flat. Also important to note that PG's revenue has been growing faster than its account receivables. If the growth in account receivables substantially exceeds the growth in revenue, it could mean that the firm is selling more on credit and pulling revenue/demand forward, just to show that it can increase its sales, even during times of downturns. Fortunately this is not the case for PG.

Data by YCharts

From an asset utilisation view, we also remain bullish on the firm.

Equity multiplier

The last part of the three step decomposition of the ROE is the equity multiplier, which is simply the ratio of assets to shareholder equity. A higher ratio indicates more leverage, meaning that the firm is using a larger amount of debt to finance its assets. This measure has been gradually increasing for PG over the years.

Data by YCharts

While in some cases it is not a disadvantage to use more leverage, the right balance needs to be found.

In our opinion, PG has been using too much leverage and we would like to see this figure decreasing over the coming quarters. Why do we believe that this leverage is too much?

Let us take a look at the two main liquidity ratios, the current ratio and the quick ratio. These ratios are indicating whether the firm has enough current assets to meet its current liabilities. Ideally, we would like to see both of these above 1.

Data by YCharts

In reality however, both of these ratios have been gradually declining over the past years. The quick ratios is as low as 0.3, while the current ratio is about 0.6. It means that the financial flexibility of the firm is relatively limited, which could be problematic during times of downturns. This is definitely a risk that we have to keep in mind. We would like to see both of these liquidity ratios improving in the coming quarters.

Dividends

Many investors have been buying shares of PG for the consistent and growing dividend payments over the years. PG has managed to pay and grow its dividends each year for the past 65 years, which is an extraordinary achievement. The firm is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, which corresponds to an annual yield of 2.6%. While the company's dividend payout ratio is relatively high compared to the consumer discretionary sector median, we are not worried about the sustainability of the payments. Also important to note that additionally to the dividend payments, PG has been also buying back its shares of the last decade.

Key takeaways

The firm has been facing substantial macroeconomic headwinds in 2022, including poor consumer sentiment, elevated raw material prices, elevated transportation and freight costs, inflationary pressure and the unfavourable FX environment. These have negatively impacted PG's financial performance in the previous quarters.

Going forward, we expect these headwinds to moderate and have much less negative impact on PG's performance. We foresee an improvement of the ROE measure, primarily driven by the potential improvement of the net margin in the second half of 2023.

PG remains attractive from a dividend investing perspective.

While the valuation appears high based on the traditional price multiples, PG's stock has been historically selling at a premium compared to its peers. In our opinion, the premium is justified for several reasons, including the firm's diversified, well-recognised brand portfolio, the strong track record of dividend payments, the share buyback programs and its potential for growth based on their latest strategy, which we have elaborated on in our previous writing. We believe that the recent pull back could be an attractive opportunity to start a position or to add to an existing one.