Home Prices Coming Down From The Summit

Summary

  • The composite and national indices all fell month-over-month (m/m) for the fifth month in a row, but the year-over-year (y/y) change in prices is still running at +6% or more.
  • Looking at different parts of the country, cities in the West fell the most m/m with declines of more than 1% in San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.
  • We also show how much prices are up since February 2020 just before COVID began as well as how much prices have now fallen from their post-COVID peaks.

Real estate professionals offer their clients contracts to discuss home purchases, insurance or real estate loans. Home sales agents sit at the office with new home buyers in the office.

ArLawKa AungTun

November home price data from S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller was released earlier this week, and below is an updated look at recent changes in prices across the country.

The composite and national indices all fell month-over-month (m/m) for the

S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller Home Prices

% Change Since February 2020 in S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices

S&P CoreLogic CS Home Prices: % change from post-COVID peak

Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Denver, Washington DC

Miami, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Seattle

Minneapolis, Charlotte, Las Vegas, New York, Cleveland, Portland

National, Dallas, Composite 10 City, Composite 20 City

Comments

