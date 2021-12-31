Investing $10,000 In These 3 Dividend Growth No-Brainers

Feb. 02, 2023 8:00 AM ETADP, ELS, NOC1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
20.87K Followers

Summary

  • Where would you invest $10,000? In this article, we dive into this question - especially in light of recession risks and nervous markets.
  • I present three dividend growth stocks with stellar business models, healthy balance sheets, decent yields, high dividend growth, and a high probability of long-term outperformance.
  • Moreover, the stocks are likely to add low-volatility outperformance, thanks to the characteristics of dividend growth stocks.
  • All stocks are on my watchlist, which means I'm buying on weakness.
Banknoten geldscheinen und münzen auf blauem Hintergrund. Bonus- und Provisionsgehalts- und Lohnkonzept. Online-Zahlungs- und Banking-Symbol. Wirtschafts- und Finanzthema. Rendering von 3D-Illustrationen.

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to do one of my favorite things: discussing top-tier dividend (growth) stocks. In this article, I will give you three dividend stocks that make a lot of sense in almost all dividend portfolios - except for the ones aiming to generate high yields - we

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
20.87K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.