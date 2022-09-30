VioletaStoimenova

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, the 7th of February. Thus, we intertwined Prudential's retrospective financial results with current market conditions to provide a framework to investors prior to the company's earnings release. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the firm's operations and stock price reveals an interesting juxtaposition, highlighted in the article.

Let us commence with the analysis.

Key Segments

Although Prudential hosts various segments, it primarily focuses on longer-term offerings, considered less risky than short-term insurance solutions. Moreover, as explained later in the article, Prudential's investments division is primarily ancillary to its insurance offerings; therefore, it should be considered supplemental to its core business instead of a stand-alone business.

Prudential Segment Revenue (CSI Market)

For a more detailed explanation of Prudential's segments, click on this link.

Operating Performance

Retrospective Earnings Analysis & Forecast

As a rule of thumb, turnover generated from insurance premiums is more stable than revenue obtained from investments. Insurance companies generally re-invest their premiums to bolster net revenue; however, Prudential also provides a stand-alone investment management service with its multi-manager model.

Prudential's third-quarter earnings report revealed that its premium income surged year-over-year while its net investment income slumped. Even though a 2.63x premium-to-investment income ratio spells favorable risk, we want readers to consider the abnormality of last year's bear market, which likely elevated the ratio above its intended target.

It is highly possible that both bond and equity markets will perform better than last year, bringing this ratio back towards the 2.02 value experienced in 2021. In isolation, assuming the ratio adjusts as we anticipate, Prudential Financial, Inc. will experience increased risk; yet it could earn higher net revenue.

Prudential 10-q

Adding to the previous argument, we expect a softer-priced market in 2023. The hard-priced market on both long and short-term insurance policies will likely reflect in Prudential's fourth-quarter earnings report, leading to higher returns on premiums. However, the firm could guide lower as higher volume quotes from competitors might diminish the hard prices experienced during 2022, consequently compressing the firm's net earnings on premiums written.

As such, we think Prudential needs a broad-based financial market recovery to realize this year to compensate for lower insurance premiums. However, these factors could take time to take effect and will not necessarily be present in the company's fourth-quarter earnings report.

FRED FRED

Juxtaposing Efficiency

Prudential's combined ratio is in a spot of bother. The combined ratio measures an insurance company's overall efficiency, and a combined ratio of more than 1.00 is usually considered worrisome.

An overview of the company's expenses indicates that the primary culprit for its high combined ratio is a sustained increase in policyholder benefits. Prudential's year-over-year SG&A costs remained static, which is an impressive feature in the current inflationary environment, considering it sells much of its products through an in-house team, which adds to fixed costs. However, as the combined ratio illustrates, Prudential has a sustained problem with questionable premium targeting, which could again reflect in the firm's fourth-quarter earnings report.

Combined Ratio (Alpha Query)

On the plus side, Prudential's third-quarter report showed that future obligations and policyholders' dividends were reduced (year-over-year). Both these factors could phase out the previously mentioned premium-related headwinds.

Prudential 10-Q

Key Investment Portfolio Features

As previously mentioned, Prudential's investment portfolio probably recovered during its fourth-quarter. Moreover, we believe the firm's portfolio is well-constructed.

We wanted to highlight the company's debt portfolio as we believe it could be pivotal in the coming quarters. Running through the entity's entire investment portfolio and loan originations business stretches beyond the scope of the article; therefore, we decided to limit Prudential's investment segment analysis to its primary influencing variables.

We wanted to emphasize the firm's debt portfolio because we think supportive interest rates could be a game-changer. Higher rates will probably give rise to most of the firm's debt securities, with little credit losses occurring as the firm's investments are typically high-grade.

Furthermore, Prudential Financial, Inc.'s aging schedule is well-dispersed as its portfolio contains securities of various maturities. Once again, this could enhance the company's risk-adjusted net income.

Securities Portfolio (Prudential 10-Q) Maturity of Fixed Income Securities (Prudential 10-Q)

Although we are generally bullish on the debt market, investors need to take notice of yield curve inversion. January's par rate curves showed once more that the inversion of the yield curve is a serious risk. A sustained downward-sloping yield curve could attach risk to Prudential as it hosts a large chunk of long-dated securities.

U.S. Par Rates (U.S. Treasury - CSV File)

Quantitative Earnings Metrics

A succinct quantitative overview of Prudential's earnings metrics suggests the company regularly beats its earnings-per-share targets. Although a simple observation, past earnings surprises often psychologically affect investors, translating into stock price momentum.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, Prudential's Beneish M-Score is in favorable territory, indicating conservative accounting measures. Thus, it is highly unlikely that investors will be surprised by unwelcome results in Prudential's fourth-quarter earnings report.

Gurufocus

Stock Valuation & Dividends

Prudential's total return prospects lend a challenging argument to analysts and investors alike. First of all, its forward price-to-book ratio of 2.34x is concerning as general market dynamics suggest financial services stocks require low price-to-book ratios to be deemed valuable. Additionally, Prudential's forward price-to-book multiple is 2.06x above its cyclical midpoint, implying that mean reversion is highly possible.

However, on the other side of the spectrum, Prudential's current (and forward) dividend yield of 4.57% is highly lucrative and phases out much of the stock's price risk.

Seeking Alpha

As Prudential's valuation and dividend contradict one another, we decided to observe Prudential's value-at-risk and dividend safety to reach a final conclusion. At a normalized 5% monthly value-at-risk of approximately 10% and an underwhelming dividend safety ratio of 1.99x, we conclude that Prudential stock is not good value for money and that the stock requires further correction before being a lucrative investment.

Value-at-Risk (Seeking Alpha; YCHARTS)

Final Word

Prudential Financial, Inc.'s operational trajectory and current market conditions suggest the firm could deliver robust fourth-quarter results on the premise of lower premium liabilities, sustained hard pricing, and improved financial markets.

However, our long-term outlook is less optimistic, as we believe softer pricing and an inverted yield curve remains of concern. In addition, the stock's total return prospects are questionable.