Prudential Financial: We Expect A Solid Q4, Coupled With A Doubtful Outlook

Feb. 01, 2023 1:34 PM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)1 Comment
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • An overview of Prudential Financial, Inc.'s key influencing variables suggests that the company's fourth-quarter earnings report could come in strong. However, a backdrop is possible, raising the possibility of a softer outlook.
  • The insurance industry sustained its hard pricing toward the back end of last. Yet, higher quote volume from competitors could cause softer pricing in 2023.
  • Prudential's moderate premiums to investment income ratio provide a sound balance. Nonetheless, the ratio could soon shift.
  • Higher interest rates might reflect positively in Prudential's Q4 report. However, the continued decline in long-dated par rates presents a severe risk to the company's investment portfolio.
  • Quantitative metrics indicate that Prudential exhibits earnings momentum. Even so, Prudential's stock is relatively overvalued, and its dividend yield is poorly covered.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Successful partnership

VioletaStoimenova

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, the 7th of February. Thus, we intertwined Prudential's retrospective financial results with current market conditions to provide a framework to investors prior to the company's earnings release. Moreover, an in-depth

VBN

Prudential Segment Revenue (CSI Market)

vbn

Prudential 10-q

vbn

FRED

VBN

FRED

VBN

Combined Ratio (Alpha Query)

VBN

Prudential 10-Q

VBN

Securities Portfolio (Prudential 10-Q)

VBN

Maturity of Fixed Income Securities (Prudential 10-Q)

VBN

U.S. Par Rates (U.S. Treasury - CSV File)

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Gurufocus

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Value-at-Risk (Seeking Alpha; YCHARTS)

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.49K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis/Smart Beta, Neural Networks, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

This is Independent Research and Not Financial Advice.



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.