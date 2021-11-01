PBJ: Losing Its Crunch? A Closer Look

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • PBJ is an ETF designed for Consumer Staples investors seeking high growth stocks with low valuations. Its Index reconstitutes quarterly and the ETF has $352 million in assets under management.
  • Since my initial buy recommendation in January 2022, PBJ outperformed large-cap Consumer Staples ETFs by about 6%. However, today's article outlines why I think investors should take some profits.
  • PBJ's forward earnings valuation increased over the last few months even as its estimated sales and earnings growth slipped.
  • In addition, PBJ shareholders tend to lose as they extend their holding period. PBJ's high 0.63% expense ratio is undoubtedly a contributing factor and makes it mostly appropriate for short-term traders.
  • PBJ's fundamentals remain strong, and I don't expect a large correction in returns. However, the risk-to-reward isn't as favorable as it once was, and XLP is a reasonable low-fee alternative.
Investment Thesis

The little-known Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) was the second-best-performing Consumer Staples ETF in 2022, gaining 3.13% compared to a 0.83% decline for the Consumer Staples Select SPDR ETF (XLP). This followed

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, KO, WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

