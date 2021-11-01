LauriPatterson

Investment Thesis

The little-known Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) was the second-best-performing Consumer Staples ETF in 2022, gaining 3.13% compared to a 0.83% decline for the Consumer Staples Select SPDR ETF (XLP). This followed a 9.37% outperformance in 2021, but cracks are starting to appear in this high-fee fund. After the last quarterly reconstitution, I noticed PBJ's growth prospects diminishing and its valuation discount relative to XLP shrinking below four points. Therefore, I write this article to encourage shareholders to take some profits. PBJ's 0.63% expense ratio makes it geared toward short-term traders, and I think it's prudent to wait out this earnings season and reevaluate next quarter for a better opportunity.

PBJ Overview

Strategy and Performance

PBJ tracks the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index, selecting 30 Consumer Staples securities based on five broad factors: price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value. There are dozens of sub-factors, including return on assets and equity, dividend and buybacks, analyst estimate changes, annual share price position, and valuation ratios. It's difficult to say how the Index's proprietary model weights these factors. However, PBJ tends to perform well when fundamentals matter, like in 2021-2022. There's little evidence that the strategy works long-term, and I don't recommend that buy-and-hold approach. Consider PBJ's track record dating back to June 2005 compared with XLP.

PBJ's annualized returns were 1.51% less than XLP's. PBJ also was more volatile and had a larger drawdown during the Great Financial Crisis. As a result, PBJ's risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios) were lower.

The following rolling returns table is likely more helpful. PBJ reconstitutes quarterly and requires attention at each review because turnover is typically substantial. Notice how PBJ's best one-year return of 45.07% was much better than XLP's 36.82%. This type of short-term opportunity is available if you adopt a trading mindset. However, those "high" returns disappear as the holding period extends. Over three years, PBJ's highest annualized return was 21.30% compared to 21.16% - hardly worth the risk, given the lower lows.

One of these short-term opportunities existed when I wrote my first of four bullish articles on PBJ on January 26, 2022. PBJ outperformed by about 6% in the year that followed. However, the gap with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has closed by about 8% over the last two months.

Industry Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

PBJ invests in eight Consumer Staples industries. Its exposures, followed by corresponding ones in XLP, are listed below.

Packaged Foods & Meats: 39.53% (16.76%) Food Distributors: 16.25% (2.04%) Food Retail: 15.85% (1.52%) Soft Drinks: 9.58% (24.33%) Agricultural Products: 7.32% (2.38%) Restaurants: 6.64% (0.00%) Brewers: 2.69% (0.50%) Distillers and Vintners: 2.14% (2.55)

PBJ excludes five Consumer Staples industries. Household Products (22.00%), Hypermarkets & Super Centers (14.47%), and Tobacco (8.84%) are prominent in XLP. The ETF also has a small exposure to Personal Products (3.24%) and Drug Retail (1.38%). It's clear that while both are Consumer Staples ETFs, they have different compositions.

PBJ's top ten holdings are listed below. Kraft Heinz (KHC), Hershey (HSY), and General Mills (GIS) each have weightings above or around 5%. Absent are Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and Walmart (WMT), likely based on valuation as they trade at 24x forward earnings. The same goes for Costco (COST), as it trades at 35.32x forward earnings and probably won't form part of PBJ anytime soon.

Avoiding exposure to these stocks in favor of the lesser-known names in PBJ for too long is risky. PG, KO, COST, and WMT have averaged a 91.90% gain over the last five years.

One common denominator is a perfect "A+" Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade. I use profitability as a proxy for quality, and my research suggests that restricting exposure to low-profitable stocks is the easiest way to build long-term wealth. PBJ's Index considers these factors, but the model's weighting to this factor likely isn't high, as illustrated next.

PBJ Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for PBJ's top 25 holdings, totaling 88.36% of the fund. Included are fundamentals as of November 15, highlighting a worsening growth/valuation mix compared to XLP.

A few observations:

1. PBJ's estimated sales and earnings growth rates are 6.24% and 9.68%, compared to 7.79% and 10.98% in November. This 1-2% drop accompanies a minor increase in forward earnings valuation (19.42x to 20.15x). The 3.93-point discount is the lowest since September.

2. PBJ's 7.60/10 Profitability Score, derived from individual Seeking Alpha Grades, remains low. Profitability Scores appear to drop off around the $30 billion market capitalization mark, and companies with 6.92/10 scores ("B") and below represent 35.56% of the portfolio compared to 5.49% for XLP. With the Conference Board expecting three negative GDP growth quarters beginning in Q1 2023, limiting exposure to these lower-profit stocks makes sense.

3. PBJ's advantage is its low 0.69 five-year beta. While it often easily outperforms the broader small-cap market in drawdowns, its performance relative to XLP is typically worse. The tables below highlight how PBJ's worst ten drawdowns range from 5.32% to 34.22%. Meanwhile, XLP's range is 5.17% to 28.12%. Therefore, PBJ is a good risk reducer but not ideal. Sticking to higher-quality large caps is the safer bet.

4. PBJ's 6.96/10 EPS Revision Score is impressive. It is one of the factors screened for, so this isn't surprising. Earnings season just began, with Sysco Foods (SYY) reporting a lighter-than-expected $0.80 per share profit. Hershey (HSY) is looking for its 11th-straight earnings beat on Friday, while Post Holdings looks to top analyst expectations by 20% for the fourth-consecutive time. These are two good examples of how earnings beats can fuel momentum, as both have trounced PBJ and XLP over the last year.

Investment Recommendation

Changing my rating to hold was difficult because, by design, PBJ has solid fundamentals. Its 0.69 five-year beta is low, it offers higher growth opportunities than XLP, and its constituents mostly exhibit strong earnings momentum. Despite these positives, I ask readers to consider PBJ's 0.63% expense ratio and its impact on long-term returns. Also, PBJ's 7.60/10 Profitability Score is much lower than XLP's 9.35/10, its forward earnings valuation discount has slipped to below four points, and it's less common for PBJ to outperform as the holding period increases to more than a year. Therefore, I encourage current shareholders to take some profits and prospective shareholders to wait until the next quarterly review for a better opportunity. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to continuing the discussion below.