Summary

  • Kirby posted better than expected fourth quarter results, with stronger results in inland marine on healthy demand trends.
  • Petrochemical demand appears to be holding up and limited barge supply growth potential should be very supportive for utilization, pricing, and margins in 2023.
  • Management has chosen to keep the D&S business for now, but a disposal would likely be the best outcome for shareholders.
  • I see upside beyond $80 on strong underlying fundamentals for inland barging.

Oil Tankers on the Mississippi

Art Wager

Despite good utilization trends and healthy contract rates, Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares can’t seem to build any real sustained momentum. Up about 5% since my last update, the shares have largely bobbed around between $60 and $70

chart of inland barge utilization and margin

Kirby Corporation

