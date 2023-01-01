Art Wager

Despite good utilization trends and healthy contract rates, Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares can’t seem to build any real sustained momentum. Up about 5% since my last update, the shares have largely bobbed around between $60 and $70 for much of the last year before recently breaking out again above $70. While I understand concerns about a recession in 2023 and the navigability of the Mississippi River, I think the shares are undervalued today and offer upside into the $80’s.

Strong Inland Results Propel The Quarter

Kirby’s fourth quarter results weren’t everything that an investor could have hoped for, but I thought they were strong on balance, with particular strength in the inland marine operations.

Revenue rose more than 23%, beating by more than 2%. Marine revenue rose almost 21%, with Inland up 24% and Coastal up 8%. Distribution and Services (or D&S) saw 28% revenue growth, with 44% growth in the oil/gas business and 18% growth in the other commercial and industrial operations.

Gross margin improved 30bp yoy and a point sequentially, reaching 26.9% despite pressures from higher wage and operating costs. EBITDA rose 36%, while adjusted operating income rose 86%, with margin up 270bp to 7.9%.

Marine operating profits rose 82%, with margin up almost four points yoy (and 150bp qoq) to 11.1%. I estimate that Inland made up more than 90% of Marine profits, with margins supported by strong price realizations. D&S operating profits rose 128% yoy, but slipped 23% qoq and missed my expectations on component/part shortages. Margin improved 240bp yoy and declined 160bp qoq to 5.5%, with the commercial/industrial side delivering high single-digit margins and oil/gas limited to low single-digit margins.

Barging Isn’t At The Top, But It’s On Its Way

Kirby continues to benefit from a combination of healthy demand for inland barging services and limited capacity. Utilization of 90% was an improvement from the mid/high-80%’s of the year-ago quarter and down a bit sequentially. Ton-miles declined 12% and Kirby saw more delay days due to water levels and weather, but revenue per ton-mile rose 41% to $0.10, and I believe this is the second-highest quarterly revenue/ton-mile rate in company history.

With limited shipyard capacity and elevated costs for new barges (around $4M according to management), new capacity isn’t much of a risk. At the same time, petrochemical companies are still seeing healthy volumes. Spot rates continue to rise, up low-to-mid-20%’s from last year and up low single-digits from the prior quarter, and Kirby is locking in new contract prices 10% to 15% higher than a year ago (and about a third of the time charters renewed in the fourth quarter at these higher rates).

Coastal is holding steady, with utilization in the low-to-mid-90%’s, low-to-mid single-digit sequential spot price improvement, and contract renewal prices up at a low-teens rate.

Kirby Corporation

I had been concerned about the risk of a peak/decline cycle in inland barging, but I think that has been pushed out a bit. While I do see the economy slowing in 2023, underlying activity is holding up and I don’t think petrochemical volumes are going to weaken all that much (likewise with refinery volumes). That should support healthy utilization rates and pricing, and while a return to one-time peak margins in the 20%’s doesn’t seem likely, a mid-teens operating margin for inland barging doesn’t seem like an aggressive guide from management.

Holding On To D&S For Now

Kirby’s D&S business has long been controversial, as this diversification outside of barging has never really lived up to expectations or produced meaningful shareholder value (relative to reinvesting in barges and/or buying back stock, it has likely destroyed value). Even so, management conducting a strategic review and decided to keep it for now.

D&S isn’t operating at its fullest potential now due to parts shortages caused by well-known supply chain issues across many industries, including delays that have limited Thermo King sales (so I’ll be curious what Trane (TT), the owner of Thermo King, says on their earnings call).

Still, it is benefiting from stronger oil/gas activity (D&S is a significant player in manufacturing and servicing well equipment like fracking rigs), as well as healthy marine and on-highway activity. While I can understand the idea of keeping D&S a little longer and working through some of these supply-side issues, I don’t think the outlook or performance of this business is going to get substantially better, and I think this is likely a good time to pursue a sale, even if Kirby can’t get top dollar because of those supply challenges.

The Outlook

At some point there will be a cyclical decline again in the barging business, but healthy petrochemical volumes and limited barging capacity seem likely to postpone that downturn for a little while longer. This does underline some of the modeling challenges here, though, as a cyclical reversal at some point is highly likely, but modeling it precisely is more luck than anything else.

Based on the strong trends in barging, as well as healthy oil/gas activity, I expect double-digit revenue growth in FY’23, but my longer-term growth expectation is still in the 3%-4% range (and consistent with the company’s long-term history). Maintenance needs will likely depress free cash flow below my long-term trend line for a couple of years, but I believe low double-digit FCF margins are attainable and I’m expecting adjusted long-term FCF growth in the 5% to 6% range.

Between discounted cash flow and an EV/EBITDA approach (using a 10.5x forward multiple), I believe Kirby is undervalued below the $80’s.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think Kirby is a buy-and-hold candidate, but I’m surprised the shares haven’t seen a bigger move and more positive rerating given the strength in the inland marine business. I think this strength will become more evident in the coming quarters, and I think this is a name that still has some appeal despite a slowing economy.