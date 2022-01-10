Mario Tama

Altria (NYSE:MO) reported its most recent quarterly results on Wednesday morning. Like in most quarters, Altria beat estimates. On top of that, the company guided 2023 above consensus, forecasting further solid growth in profits, which should translate into another dividend increase later this year. All in all, Altria looks pretty good at current prices, I believe, although capital allocation mistakes from the past continue to haunt investors.

Altria announced its fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday:

Not too surprisingly, Altria beat analyst consensus estimates for the bottom line, with earnings per share coming in $0.02 ahead of estimates. That has happened in four out of the last five quarters, thus there is a clear tendency of Wall Street to underestimate Altria's profits. At the same time, Altria's revenue was down marginally, but thanks to its business model, that does not translate into declining profits.

In fact, looking at Altria's past results, it almost seems like revenue and profits are moving independently from each other. After all, the company has shown profit growth in periods when its revenue was up, in periods when its revenue was down, and in periods when its revenue was flat.

That's possible thanks to the fact that Altria's core business, cigarettes, is not a growth business. Smoking rates in the US, the only country Altria is active in, have been declining for decades, thus sales volumes have been declining as well. That is being offset, however, by price increases -- well before the current inflation surge, Altria has been increasing the price per pack of cigarettes at way more than 2% per year.

Since cigarettes are a product with relatively inelastic demand (price elasticity has been estimated at around 0.5 in this meta-study), demand does not drop too much when Altria and other tobacco companies hike their prices. That's why revenues are flat or trending upward despite constant volume declines. On a quarterly basis, there are revenue declines from time to time, such as the very small revenue decline we have seen in Q4, but that's mostly due to factors such as consumers stocking up (seen during the lockdown phase of the pandemic) and destocking.

While sales are relatively stable or growing slightly in the long run, Altria benefits from volume declines via the fact that fewer produced cigarettes mean that total production expenses are lower. Input costs are declining, as less tobacco etc. is needed, and tobacco companies can close down plants from time to time as less production capacity is needed.

This results in a combination of steady or growing revenues in the long run, and declining expenses at the same time, which is why profit continues to climb, as it has done for many years, despite falling smoking rates.

And that's exactly what happened in the fourth quarter, too: Altria's revenue was down marginally, by 0.2%, as volumes were down 12%, mostly offset by price increases. A 12% volume decline was more pronounced than during past quarters, but Altria explains that calendar differences had an impact. At the same time, inflation hurt the spending capacity of some consumers, which is why some former MO customers traded down and bought cheaper cigarettes. The fact that MO was able to keep revenues almost flat despite a volume decline this big can be interpreted as a sign of strength -- when calendar and inflation headwinds cease, volume will not change this much, but the pricing tailwinds MO has pushed through should persist.

Altria's expenses rose on a per-cigarette basis, which isn't surprising in an inflationary environment. On a company-wide basis, Altria's expenses declined, however, due to the aforementioned impact of declining volumes. That's why MO was able to grow its operating margin from an already strong 56% to 58%, which allowed it to grow its operating profit by 4% year over year.

When a company is able to turn a 12% volume decline into 4% profit growth, that's a pretty strong business model. Tobacco companies have been benefitting from this for many years, which is why it's not surprising that many tobacco companies have been great total return investments for the last couple of decades.

Looking forward, Altria plans to do more of the same. The company's guidance for the current year sees earnings per share coming in at $4.98 to $5.13, which implies a midpoint of $5.06. Since Altria earned $4.84 per share in 2022, management's guidance suggests that Altria will grow its earnings per share by 5% this year. That's not quite as strong as the earnings per share growth Altria has delivered over the last decade, as it targeted a high-single-digit growth rate in the past, which it hit in most years. Over the last couple of years, earnings per share growth has moderated to the mid-single-digits, however, and it looks like it will stay there this year. That's still pretty solid for a company that combines the following positives, however:

- A recession-resilient business that delivers growing profits and dividends in all macro environments, including during the Great Recession and the COVID pandemic. Demand for cigarettes grows during recessions according to this study, making Altria one of the best stocks to weather a recession.

- Altria is offering a very high dividend yield of 8.3% at current prices. With a dividend yield this high, not a lot of share price appreciation is needed for the stock to be a good investment. In fact, one could argue that no share price appreciation is needed at all, as an 8% return is very solid when it comes from a resilient, not-very-volatile stock.

- Speaking of volatility, Altria's shares can bring stability to a portfolio. The stock has a beta of 0.67, meaning its moves by around two-thirds of a percentage point for every percentage point move in the broad market. This holds true for moves to the upside and the downside, thus MO can be seen as somewhat of a portfolio stabilizer in good times and in bad times.

- Altria is trading at a very undemanding valuation. With shares changing hands for $45 today, Altria is valued at just 9x this year's expected net profits, calculating with the midpoint of management's guidance range. A 9x earnings multiple translates into an earnings yield of 11%, which is pretty attractive. It also covers the dividend well, as the payout ratio is 75%. Since Altria targets an 80% payout ratio -- there is little need for capital expenditures, thus a lot of the company's profits can be paid out to shareholders -- it is pretty likely that Altria will serve up another dividend increase later this year. Calculating with an 80% payout ratio based on expected EPS, Altria could increase its dividend to $4.04 per year, which would translate into a $1.01 dividend per share per quarter -- up 7% from the current level. A dividend increase this large is not guaranteed but seems possible. MO may opt to go for a somewhat smaller dividend increase to keep the payout ratio below its target of 80%, however.

Risks To Consider And Looking Forward

With its recession-resistant business model, Altria is well-positioned to weather economic headwinds. It's not a risk-free investment, however. In recent years, capital allocation was an issue -- the company overpaid for two acquisitions, while underlying performance was not an issue. MO's stake in JUUL has been written down several times, and Altria's position in Cronos has lost value as well. Management was too eager to move in new markets and overpaid. Hopefully, management has learned from those mistakes (I believe so), but it is possible that something like this occurs again, which would be a risk factor for the stock.

Altria could also be negatively impacted by adverse regulation. In New Zealand, young people -- those born after 2008 -- will never be allowed to smoke, even once they are adults. That doesn't impact Altria, as it is not active in New Zealand. But regulators or politicians might pursue similar policies in other countries including the US. I don't think this is very likely, but it's a risk factor to keep an eye on, I believe.

Overall, Altria looks attractive. The company offers a hefty income yield and its dividend will likely get increased meaningfully this year. Shares are inexpensive, and underlying business performance is healthy. While Altria is not risk-free, I believe that the outlook is positive and that investors will benefit from attractive returns when buying at current prices, with the dividend being the most important total return driver.