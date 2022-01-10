Altria: Like Clockwork

Feb. 01, 2023 2:54 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)6 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • Altria reported its fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday.
  • The company beat profit estimates and delivered another record year for EPS.
  • The outlook is positive as well, and MO is attractively priced.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Article Thesis

Altria (NYSE:MO) reported its most recent quarterly results on Wednesday morning. Like in most quarters, Altria beat estimates. On top of that, the company guided 2023 above consensus, forecasting further solid growth in profits, which should translate into another dividend increase later this

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
47.14K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.