Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) reported its FQ4 2022 financial results on December 22, 2022, missing revenue and EPS estimates.
The firm grows and distributes fresh avocados and other produce in more than 25 countries.
I'm on Hold for AVO until ongoing inflation pressures abate and pricing support returns.
Oxnard, California-based Mission was founded to develop an integrated avocado supply chain, from sourcing to production and distribution.
The firm produces avocados on its own land as well as sources avocados from third-party growers to provide customers with year-round supply.
Management is headed by Founder, President, and CEO Mr. Stephen Barnard, who was previously in the lettuce and avocado divisions of Santa Clara Produce and has served in senior leadership roles in various industry trade association trade groups.
The company's primary offerings include:
Ripening
Bagging
Custom packing
Logistical management
Merchandising & promotional support
Training
The firm sells its produce through distributors via a global distribution network.
The U.S. is the company's largest single market, and the Hass avocado accounts for approximately 95% of avocados consumed in the U.S. and 80% of avocados consumed on a global basis.
According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for avocados is expected to grow from an estimated $14 billion in 2020 to $19 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are increased consumption of avocados in China, which is expected to grow at a much higher CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Also, the markets of Canada, Japan, and Germany are expected to grow at 4.3%, 2.6%, and 3%, respectively, growing at a slower rate than the overall growth rate.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Calavo Growers (CVGW)
Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)
Westfalia
Del Rey Avocado Company
Henry Avocado
Olivado USA
Superior Foods Companies
The Horton Fruit Co.
Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V.
Total revenue by quarter has produced the following trajectory:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower, per the following chart:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have remained within a narrow range:
Operating income by quarter has fluctuated seasonally as shown below:
Earnings per share (Diluted) produced sharply negative results in the most recent quarter:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, AVO's stock price has fallen 10.7% vs. that of Calavo Growers' drop of 21.5%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
1.0
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
28.3
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
17.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-3.3%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
3.6%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$866,408,510
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,048,508,480
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$35,200,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.49
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Calavo Growers; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric (TTM)
|
Calavo Growers
|
Mission Produce, Inc.
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
88.7%
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
22.4
|
28.3
|
25.9%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
12.8%
|
17.3%
|
35.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-0.5%
|
-3.3%
|
536.5%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$50,230,000
|
$35,200,000
|
-29.9%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ4 2022's results, management highlighted the drop in prices due to the start of the new Mexican season, although 'the speed of the decrease greater than expected.'
The company has experienced continued cost inflation and other factors, which have resulted in what management considers to be 'temporary margin compression.'
However, the firm continues to develop its Peruvian crop distribution as part of its broader strategy to build out a global sourcing network.
As a result, management's strategic vision is to 'propel the avocado category forward in Europe' just as it has in the U.S.
As to its financial results, total revenue was essentially flat year-over-year, although volumes increased 6% due to a larger Peruvian harvest and increased Mexican volume.
The company's international farming segment was negatively impacted by cost inflation and other factors.
SG&A expenses were up by $4 million to $19.5 million from higher employee costs via stock-based compensation and other costs.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $52.8 million in cash and equivalents and $139.4 million in total debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $26 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $61.2 million. The company paid $3.6 million in stock-based compensation.
During the quarter, management wrote off a non-cash expense of $49.5 million in goodwill related to its Peruvian reporting unit.
Looking ahead, management guided to lower CapEx spend for its core avocado business while it expects avocado pricing to be 'down approximately 20% to 25%' while the company continues to fight inflationary pressures.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing AVO's EV/EBITDA results at a premium to competitors such as Calavo Growers.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is continued cost inflation and the potential for a slower ramp-up in sales to Europe in a downward pricing environment.
So, in the near term, I'm on Hold for AVO until inflation pressures abate or pricing power returns.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
