RiverNorthPhotography

Investment Thesis

As the full year 2022 preliminary results are out, I decided to have a look at T. Rowe Price's (NASDAQ:TROW) financials and see if this is a company worth opening a position in the future. With revenues declining and uncertainty of what type of landing the economy will see in the future, right now the company gets a hold rating until we see improvements in inflows and assets under management, which are closely related to the overall stock market performance. The DCF and dividend models point to a slight overvaluation. I will discuss some macroeconomic concerns and the financials of the company that make it a quite appealing future investment once the uncertainties have cleared up.

A Look at 2022 Markets

The decline in AUM in the year 2022 of 24% is no joke of course, however, the drop coincides with the major indices dropping similarly, with the Nasdaq falling over 30% for the year and S&P 500 falling around 20% for the year. The last quarter of 2022 saw an increase in AUM due to market appreciation. This is good news, however, we don't exactly know if the market rally will persist in the coming months or if will it start to deteriorate once again as we find out more if the economy will experience a recession in 2023. If it is a bad recession, we could see the stock market making new lows or at least testing the lows that we saw earlier, which as of writing this article, the S&P 500 has about 14% to drop to its recent lows and the Nasdaq around 12% to its lows.

Capitulation

Have we seen retail capitulation already in October of 2022 as the stock indices hit the lows or are we seeing right now a bull trap developing into the new year as Fig 3 suggests in this report? It is honestly hard to tell and no point in predicting. We could also be entering a sideways channel for the next year. Capitulation may well be an indicator that finally everyone threw in the towel and the indices will start to head back up. However, with the recession just around the corner and not-so-accommodative monetary policy still in progress, I don't see a bottom in my opinion. Or maybe "this time is different"- the four most dangerous words in investing…

If the bottom was truly set in October of last year, then all is great for firms like T. Rowe Price, which will see net cash inflows and an increase in AUM going forward. How likely is this? I don't know and I don't want to speculate further.

Company Specifics That Warrant a Further Look

The acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors has hit its first anniversary and the management seems pleased with the progress of the development of new products and client relationships that will support the growth of the company in the future. OHA has over $50B of assets under management in alternative asset products. This acquisition has accelerated T. Rowe Price's expansion into the alternative investment markets.

The firm is not standing still and does see evolving client needs for different types of investments. An example would be the addition of another impact investing fund, the US Impact Equity SICAV. Other examples include more thematic investing products, with the inclusion of Future of Finance SICAV and OEIC which are aimed at EMEA and APAC clients. These additions keep the company in competition with other similar firms as people can invest with more options than before that will suit their investment needs.

Financials

What prompted me to cover this company in the first place was its financials. While creating a DCF model, I also forecasted the three financial statements and I liked what I saw in the historic figures, which helped me come up with reasonable yet conservative assumptions for the next 10 years.

Let's start with the margins. Gross margins and net margins are very good overall with gross margins hovering around 58%-60% and net margins are very high as well, hovering at 24%- 40% with a bit of a dip in the most recent year due to the factors mentioned earlier. We don't know if this is a downward trend that the company will be experiencing or if the margins will rebound with positive sentiment coming back into the global markets.

Margins (Own Calculations)

The company has no debt and a good amount of cash on hand which easily covers its current liabilities.

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

That is a very healthy ratio. This ratio is one of many that I like to look at to see if the company is worth an investment.

Current ratios are also very good; however, a decline is noticeable at the end of 2022. The ratio is nonetheless very good even with the decline. In the future, I would like to see the ratio going back up to its historical values if I intend to invest in the future.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

I like companies that have a high return on invested capital. TROW is no exception here also, with an average ROIC of 25% over the last 5 years. That is a great return, but just as we have seen declines in 2022 on other graphs, ROIC has declined slightly also, and we will have to wait and see which way it's going to go in the future.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE are also very good for the company with the same declines in 2022 apparent.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Overall, the company's financials are very good, and this alone can be a good argument for an investment, however, you can still lose money if you overpay for a quality company such as T. Rowe Price if you buy at the wrong time.

DCF Valuation in Detail

That is where my valuation comes in. Seeing the company's main revenue generator is management fees, the more AUM they have the higher the revenues will be. 2022 was a hard year for everyone and unless we see a massive recession hit the economy over the next year, I don't see revenues going down much more as we have seen a rally this month already of 11% on the Nasdaq and around 7% on the S&P 500. (To be fair, it is quite a bit of a jump in one month on both indexes, so I would expect some selling to pick up at some point.)

With all the above concerns on growth and the macroeconomic environment, my revenue growth assumptions for the firm have been quite conservative. I made a typical three-case scenario model, where I modeled revenue growth, expenses, and different types of effective taxes to get a range of possible prices that the company is worth in the conservative, base, and optimistic cases.

For revenue growth under the base case, I looked at analysts' estimates for 2023 and 2024, where they believe that the revenue growth will be -4.6% for 2023 and grow about 3.9% from that figure in 2024. I took a little more conservative approach where I assumed a much worse outcome for 2023. I assumed that the 2023 revenues will decrease by another 10% from 2022 and grow by 5% the following year. These figures take on a more pessimistic outlook on the economy for this year and by the time 2024 approaches there will be less uncertainty in the markets, and we have landed on our feet and are ready to get back in the markets (hopefully). For the next years 2025, 2026, and 2027 my revenue growth estimates are 8%, 7%, and 6% respectively, and then 5% until 2032. I believe these rates are achievable for the company in the long run as the bull market will come back eventually.

In the conservative case, I've taken away a couple of percentage points from the base case and for the optimistic case, I've added a couple of percentage points to the base case to give me a target range for the stock price.

I've also modeled expenses and other costs in the same way. The company also pays a higher tax rate. In 2022 they paid 25.5% in taxes and I believe will pay in a range of 24.5% to 28.5% in 2023. Historically, over the last 5 years, the company's effective tax rates ranged from 22%- 26%, so for my assumptions on the base case, I went with 26.5% for 2023 (the average of the range the management provided for 2023) and then an average of the last few years for the remainder of the years (~23%).

For the conservative case, I've added a couple of percentage points on all years and for the optimistic case, I've subtracted.

I always like to have a good margin of safety built into my valuations. I usually pick a 25% MoS and I made no exceptions here. After modeling the three scenarios, I came to the conclusion that the company's share price is still a little bit overvalued, but just slightly which can make for a good investment in the near future if the share price comes down a little more. For a 10-year DCF model, the intrinsic value is $100.11, and for the 5-year DCF model, $90.87.

DCF Valuations (Own Calculations)

Dividend

To get an even fuller picture of the intrinsic value of the company I decided to look at its dividends and how quickly it is growing. Right now, the dividend yield sits at a reasonable 4.2% and with an average of 14.5% growth in dividends over the last 4 years. That is good growth, however, is it sustainable over the long run? Analysts predict only a 3% increase in 2023 and 3.6% in 2024. I assumed 5% growth and the intrinsic value comes to 93.58. I would say a 5% growth rate is quite reasonable and if we assume growth of 6%, 7% and 8% we get $112.88, $144.27, and $204.33 respectively with an average share price of $138.76, and if we add a margin of safety as we did for the DCF valuations we get a share price of $104, which is very much in line with my estimates above on the DCF models.

As usual, these are my estimates of the share price and are based on my assumptions on future growth and what kind of macro environment we will be in over the next year or two. Take this as a guide to see where you could potentially start investing in the company, as it is quite an outstanding company, with a great balance sheet in place, mired only by uncertainties of the macro environment and negative sentiment of the stock market.

Usually, if the estimates come in below the current stock price, I look at them as a starting point for selling cash-secured puts. Let's say I wouldn't mind owning the stock at $100, I would sell a put at the $100 strike price and collect premiums and wait until it reaches my desired share price.

Conclusion

As the running theme right now in a lot of my research is uncertainty, T. Rowe Price suffers from the same. Uncertainty on where the markets will go over the next 12-24 months, therefore, uncertainty on revenue growth and uncertainty on dividend growth. All of the models point to a slight overvaluation. I reconfirm my hold rating for now and the price range from the DCF and dividend models gives me a good target price to maybe start selling some cash-secured puts in the near future if the premiums are worth it.

The company itself is outstanding and is going to recover in the future. This one should be on many people's watchlists if they are long-term investors.

Some might say I'm being too conservative with my estimates, and some might agree with my estimates, but what I know for sure is that I want to own this company but I also don't want to overpay. Right now may not be the time to jump in.

I've touched a little bit on the macroeconomic environment and where the company might go in the future, but the main drivers for this article are the models I have created which gave me a good look at how the company has performed in the past and how it may perform in the future with the assumptions that I was able to come up with after some research. I hope you found this read informative and that it has helped you decide whether the company is a good investment. Thanks for reading!