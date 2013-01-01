mdworschak/iStock via Getty Images

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is a Texas-based utility that operates 38,700 megawatts of power generation assets across the entire spectrum from coal to renewables. Like many peers, it is pivoting towards renewable, trying to keep nuclear going and avoiding investing in coal generation. In the last three months, the price of this stock hasn't really gone anywhere, which is surprising to me because: 1) it is quite cheap; and 2) it is returning capital to shareholders aggressively.

Data by YCharts

There aren't that many analysts following the $9 billion market cap utility. However, the ones that do have EPS above $3 per share in future years:

Vistra Corp analyst estimates (Seeking Alpha)

That's pretty great on a $23 utility stock.

I also pulled up a number of peers (assigned by Seeking Alpha data, see below), and this shows Vistra Corp. stock is on the cheaper end of the range. I'm not familiar with the competitors listed except CEPU. In CEPU's case, I believe it is extremely cheap but these are Argentinian assets. I don't see the valuation gap between Texas and Argentinian assets disappearing anytime soon.

Vistra Corp valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Gas prices are important input costs, and these are notoriously volatile. However, the company has hedged these costs for the upcoming years according to the most recent earnings call:

As you would expect, the commercial team has continued its execution of the comprehensive hedging program that we discussed initially on the first quarter earnings call, significantly derisking and locking in our future earnings potential for these out years. As of the end of the quarter, we were approximately 70% hedged on average across all markets for 2023 through 2025, with 2023 being approximately 90% hedged.

What I really like about this company and its management team is how aggressively Vistra Corp. is returning capital to shareholders. During the last call management pointed out they had $1.2 billion of repurchases they were going to utilize before year end 2023. They also pointed out the $375 million that was earmarked to go out as dividends. Together this makes up a total "shareholder yield" of 17.34% on the current share price.

Aggressive buyback plans are all good and well, but companies do not always execute on these. I won't deny that but the company does have a solid recent track record of taking out substantial quantities of shares:

Data by YCharts

The company is also reducing (and continues to do so) debt:

My big fear with energy companies, whether it is Shell (SHEL) or utilities like this, is they will plow free cash flow into subpar renewable generation assets. However, Vistra Corp. is instead using renewable investments to raise 3rd party capital. In my experience, this capital is sometimes a bit cheaper because there is great demand (due to ESG pressures) for green investments.

Vistra Corp Capital Allocation (Vistra Corp Presentation)

What I don't love about utilities is that they tend to employ a relatively large amount of debt. It makes sense because their revenue is fairly predictable, but it is dangerous if revenue disappears. In Vistra's case, most maturities are beyond 2026. There are minimal maturities in 2023. The 2024 wall looks manageable, but the 2025 balloon maturities probably need to get termed out or paid down in advance, or they'll become problematic.

Vistra Corp debt maturities (Vistra Corp Q-10)

From the earnings call, I understand management is on top of this:

While returning cash directly to our shareholders remains a priority, we will continue to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet. Importantly, we have not deviated from our long-term net leverage target, excluding any non-recourse debt at Vistra Zero of less than three times. On our second quarter call, we noted that we expected to repay at least $2.5 billion in the second half of the year and we made significant progress this quarter, repaying approximately $1.4 billion of debt. We expect to repay an additional $1.1 billion of debt by year end.

The company is trading at an attractive valuation (around ~7x forward earnings), it is active in a safe line of business that I'm sure it will be around for quite some time. The shareholder yield is in excess of ~14%. The dividend yield isn't that special at 3.3%, but it's not something to ignore. Management is strategically raising capital where it is advantageous and returning capital in another advantageous way. I expect the company will report earnings in February, and I'm especially interested to hear how they are progressing with the buyback and the debt paydown.

As things stand, with management executing, I like Vistra Corp. in my portfolio. I think Vistra Corp. is a very reasonable buying opportunity, while the market seems to be ignoring the strong shareholder yield through buybacks and modest dividends.