RiverNorthPhotography

Introduction

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) distributes a broad range of active investment strategies through a variety of distribution channels and vehicles. Founded in 1937, the T. Rowe Price Group first offered their shares to the public in 1986 and has been increasing their dividends every year since. The company carries no meaningful debt and at the time of writing (1/30/23) yields 4.19%. The dividend growth rate from 2010 to 2019 is just over of 12%. The stock is 27% below their 52-week high which they hit close to a year ago.

Source: T. Rowe Price, Annual Report for 2021, T. Rowe Price Dividend History, CNBC, Author's calculations.

A business that has a 36-year track record of increasing dividends, carries no debt, and could offer a 16% total return is worthy of consideration.

In this article, we evaluate an investment in TROW at the current price. We examine possible reasons the stock has underperformed as of late and infer the prospects of future earnings given their business model and operating performance. We consider management's ability to deploy capital in an accretive fashion and measure management's ability to create shareholder value. In the end, a conclusion is offered and an investment action is suggested.

Why is the Stock Down?

Please take a look at Table 1. which exhibits the year-end assets under management (AUM) and selected metrics.

Table 1: Selected Metrics (in $ millions, except per share data) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % change Ending AUM 1274.7 1687.8 -24.48% Net revenues 6488.4 7671.9 -15.43% Net operating income 2373.7 3710 -36.02% Diluted earnings per common share 6.7 13.12 -48.93% Investment advisory effective fee rate (bps) 42.7 44.4 -3.83% Click to enlarge

Source: T. Rowe Price Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

I agree the numbers are bad. This is why the stock is down and is also the reason I am bullish on the near future of this stock.

A vast majority of T. Rowe Price's revenues and profits come from investment advisory services provided to clients who park their money with them. The investment advisory fees are calculated as a percentage of the market value of AUM. Therefore, the absolute amount of and composition of AUM has a direct bearing on how much revenue and profits they can earn. Fluctuations in financial markets will affect the results of operations and unsurprisingly the current macroeconomic environment for equities and fixed income has reduced AUM and the resulting fee income. Moreover, for periods in which revenues decline, operating margins will decline by a greater proportion because certain expenses are fixed and cannot be scaled down.

If you subscribe to the view that the market will eventually recover, then it stands to reason that AUM will get back up and, with it, fees and the associated revenues. In many ways, this is exactly what value investing is all about: investing in a solid company that is facing temporary headwinds. T. Rowe Price has weathered several market cycles and there is no fundamental reason to doubt that they will be in business for a long, long time. They are usually priced at a 3% yield which implies the current price is off by ~ 29%.

For context, here are some of the macroeconomic shocks they have faced since their 1986 IPO:

Black Monday, October 19, 1987

Recession related to the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq, July 1990

Dotcom bubble crash: 2000-2002

Global financial crisis: 2008-2009

Source: Timeline of U.S. Stock Market Crashes, List of stock market crashes and bear markets - Wikipedia, Biggest Stock Market Crashes In US History | Bankrate

They have managed not only to pay dividends but also increase the payout annually for 36 years despite these severe events. I am not including special dividends which are irregular.

There is a second reason that impacts the stock price though not quite as directly as the first reason mentioned. There has been a trend towards passive investment strategies and these strategies have taken market share from active managers such as T. Rowe Price. There are a couple of ways that T. Rowe Price has mitigated this trend. Firstly, their fees for active management don't appear exorbitant. On average, they charge 43 cents for every $100 actively managed. They are large enough to keep prices down. And there will always be some demand for active management and a company such as TROW that charges a reasonable fee should be able to continue to navigate the vicissitudes of the business environment. In fact, for their well-known target date retirement franchise, net inflows were $11.3 billion for 2022 which goes some way in stemming the growth equity strategy products' net outflows for the year.

Additionally, they have positioned themselves in areas of the market where active management can offer a compelling value proposition. In this regard, the recent acquisition by TROW of Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. reflects management expanding into the alternative credit strategy space which is in demand from investors seeking attractive yields. Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. specializes in private, distressed, special situation, and structured credit as well as real asset strategies.

For the rest of this article, we examine how efficiently TROW's management has been at utilizing investor capital and how much value (if any) they have created in the recent past.

Return on Retained Earnings

This section is going to look at management's ability to deploy retained earnings in an accretive manner. I am going to focus on the 2010 to 2019 time period and omit years 2020, 2021, and 2022 because they are not representative of what can be expected moving forward. My intent is to infer management's ability to deploy retained earnings under "normalized" conditions. To the extent the reader disagrees with this, the reader may include the last three years in the analysis. The method is the same. Using the earnings from 2010 to 2019 is long enough to protect the analysis from a selective time period bias.

In business theory, earnings in a particular year can be attributed to all the capital invested in the business up until just before the particular year. So, in theory, earnings in 2019 for a business can be attributed to all the invested capital in the business from inception up until the end of 2018. In 2019, the capital was put to use and delivered earnings for the owners of the business. We are going to narrow the scope and look at retained earnings from 2010 to 2018 for TROW and attribute earnings in 2019 to retained earnings from 2010 to 2018. Please take a look at Table 2.

Table 2: Deploying Retained Earnings (per share information) Year Earnings ($) Dividends ($) Retained ($) 2010 2.53 1.08 1.45 2011 2.92 1.24 1.68 2012 3.36 1.36 2 2013 3.9 1.52 2.38 2014 4.55 1.76 2.79 2015 4.63 2.08 2.55 2016 4.84 2.16 2.68 2017 6.13 2.28 3.85 2018 7.01 2.8 4.21 2019 8.7 3.04 N/A Total retained $ 23.59 Incremental earnings increase $ 6.17 Return on retained earnings 26.16% Click to enlarge

As the Table illustrates, from 2010 to 2018 TROW retained $23.59 of shareholder money. This figure is derived by adding the retained earnings from 2010 to 2018. There is also an increase in earnings of $6.17 which is the earnings figure of 2019 minus the earnings figure in 2010. So, TROW's management achieved a $6.17 bump in earnings on a retained capital base of $23.59 which is a 26.16% return for the 2010 to 2019 time period.

Source: Mary Buffett and David Clark. The Buffettology Workbook. Simon & Schuster 2001

Market Value Add

We now focus on how much value management activities created during the 2010 to 2019 time period.

Please take a look at Table 3.

Table 3: Market Value Added (per share information) Year Earnings ($) Dividends ($) Retained ($) Avg. Shr. Price ($) 2010 2.53 1.08 1.45 52.99 2011 2.92 1.24 1.68 58.69 2012 3.36 1.36 2 62.3 2013 3.9 1.52 2.38 74.97 2014 4.55 1.76 2.79 81.15 2015 4.63 2.08 2.55 77.29 2016 4.84 2.16 2.68 71.42 2017 6.13 2.28 3.85 81.22 2018 7.01 2.8 4.21 110.08 2019 8.7 3.04 108.19 Total retained $ 23.59 Market value added (MVA) $ 55.20 MVA per $1 retained $ 2.34 Click to enlarge

Source: Average share price is from Yahoo! Finance. They are weekly closing prices for 2010 to 2019.

Employing a similar logic as we have previously, we can say that between 2010 and 2019, TROW retained $23.59 of shareholder capital and saw its share price increase by $55.20. The $55.20 figure is derived from the average share price in 2019 minus the average share price in 2010. Thus, for every dollar that TROW retained for the entire period, they created $2.34 in value.

These figures paint a picture of TROW's management as being excellent stewards of shareholder capital. They deployed retained capital accretively and the market responded to their actions with an increased share price.

TROW Relative to the Market

There is a good argument that since the operating performance and stock price of TROW are dependent on assets under management which in turn is highly sensitive to the fluctuations in the market, then why not just invest directly in the market, using an index fund for example, rather than TROW which is really like a middle man?

There is some truth to this argument except in this particular case, the middleman adds value. We have already seen that the management of TROW retains earnings and deploys capital in a way that creates shareholder value. There is also the consideration that you are getting an above-average dividend yield for TROW at the current levels. But perhaps to drive this point home, please see the image below which assumes a $100 investment in TROW and two indices.

T. Rowe Price Annual Report 2021

A Return to Fair Value

In suggesting a 16% total return potential at the top of this article, I simply combined the dividend yield of 4.19% and the dividend growth record from 2010 to 2019 of 12.19%. I have not included a possible return to fair value for the stock. EPS in 2022 was $6.70 and in 2021 it was $13.12 per share. Neither one is representative of what an investor can expect moving forward. One figure is too high and the other is too low. It is a reflection of the well-documented, once-in-a-generation event that we are hopefully at the tail end of.

If you assume that EPS in 2019 is a reasonable estimate of what the earnings could look like in the near future, then you can apply a fair multiple to estimate what it could be worth. The earnings in 2019 were $8.70 per share and TROW's long-term P/E multiple is about 15. Multiplying the two and you get a price that is about 15% above where it is at the time of this writing.

Incorporating a price appreciation return to the dividend yield and growth can enhance what is already an attractive proposition.

Conclusion

An investment in TROW at these levels is an investment in a firm with a track record of 36 years of dividend increases, no debt, and earns a reasonable fee for their services. From a shareholder perspective, their management has proven themselves to be very good stewards of shareholder capital. They have more than doubled the value for every dollar retained, increased earnings by 26.16%, and paid $19.12 in dividends for the time period presented.

With this stock, you get paid to wait for the share price to return to fair value. Prudent investors should consider accumulating a meaningful position.