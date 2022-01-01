simarts

As already mentioned in our UniCredit follow-up note, we much like the EU banking environment. During 2022, we initiated coverage on UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) with an overweight and a full analysis titled Strong Results, Buy Target. Since then, the company's stock price performance is up by 27.43% compared to a negative return for the S&P 500, but is still trading at CHF 19.5 per share, implying a discount of 12.5% versus our target price (not including the expected dividend payment).

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

UBS ended the fourth quarter with a 23% increase in net income to $1.65 billion, beating analyst estimates by $1.3 billion and bringing its 2022 profit to $7.63 billion from $7.45 billion recorded in 2021, against the Wall Street average consensus forecast of $7.3 billion. In addition to the increase in interest rates, the group also benefited from the exodus of customers from its competitor Credit Suisse, which experienced a very complicated 2022 due to the multiple scandals very well covered by our team in the previous months. Here are two of our latest articles:

From the Q&A, UBS' CEO Ralph Hamers explicitly said that "clients have come to us for advice and stability". However, market uncertainty added pressure on the investment banking and the asset management divisions, whose revenues fell by 24% and 31% respectively, despite good net inflows ($60 billion in the global wealth management division and 25 billion in asset management). To totally offset this negative trend, interest rate dynamics are helping UBS business on the net interest margin. In Q4, top-line sales decreased from $8.70 billion in 2021 to $8.02 billion in 2022, while for the full year revenue decreased from $35.39 billion in 2021 to $34.56 billion by 2022. As a percentage, turnover decreased at a lower rate than operating expenses -2% vs -4%.

UBS operating expenses evolution

Important statistics to report are the following:

UBS maintained a solid capital position with a CET 1 at 14.2%; Cost/Income ratio was stable at 72.1% and in line with Mare Evidence Lab's target; UBS maintained a strong balance sheet with 95% of loans collateralized; The bank confirmed plans to repurchase more than $5 billion of shares in 2023, exceeding consensus expectations of $4.7 billion after having bought back $5.6 billion shares in 2022. In addition, UBS has proposed a dividend per unit of $0.55 for 2022, up 10% over 2021 and in line with consensus and guidance already communicated to the market, and reaffirmed its commitment to a progressive dividend policy.

UBS Q4 in a Snap

Conclusion and Valuation

We positively welcome UBS' results, but more importantly, looking ahead, the Swiss lender said that Q1 2023 sales will be "positively impacted" by increased customer activity and interest rates. UBS has a strong franchise in China and this will be a plus to add. Looking at Mare Evidence Lab's investment thesis, we are forecasting a total return, including dividends and buybacks of 9-10%, that reach 22.5% to reach our target price. The CET1 ratio is 14.2% (-20 basis points on a quarterly basis), which according to our calculations would drop to 12.4% pro-forma due to the French tax investigation and the announced buybacks. UBS generates over 200 basis points of capital annually and we believe the bank should remain comfortably above its 13% target. UBS financial targets were left unchanged. Therefore, we confirm our buy and our target price of CHF 22 per share.