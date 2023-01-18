brightstars

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) as an investment is quite controversial. The company posted record Q4 growth quarter after quarter, and it even became briefly profitable at the height of its growth. But as the economy turned and sentiment turned towards the bottom line, shareholder destructive actions were severely punished by the market. This is evident in the stock returns as well, as Snap Inc. lost more than 80% of its value over the course of the year.

In my last article, I had presented Snap Inc. as a speculative investment. This was mainly because I liked the hold it had on Gen-Z, its expansion into new markets, and its long-term bet on AR for which it has a significant lead on. There have been a few recent developments on the speculative side, and upon reviewing them, I found them to be quite favorable for the company.

First positive development - Augmented Reality

In my last write-up, I presented how Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META) and Google's (GOOG) product roadmap could be a threat to the company. All are deep-pocketed rivals, and if any of them released a successful AR product before Snap could get to the market, it would, well, be game over for the company. Since then, there have been some interesting developments. All the developments conform to Snap's own thoughts for AR: that a successful AR product is still quite a few years away.

Apple

Apple initially planned to launch AR glasses in 2023. This was not aimed for the masses but was going to be a premium niche product. The latest news tells us that Apple nixed its plans to release the product in 2023 as the product was plagued by technical issues/challenges. The new plan is for a mixed reality headset in 2025.

Meta

In 2021, Meta announced Project Nazare, their first full augmented reality glasses which was slated to release in 2024 to consumers. As part of their cost cutting measures in 2022, the plan has been scrapped for a 2024 release and instead the company is directly going for the second version of the glasses and no new date has been announced yet. I am not expecting this to come out at least till 2025.

Alphabet

Google is notorious for starting and cancelling new and existing projects. Their first product on augmented reality in the early 2010s failed spectacularly. As part of their recent cost cutting measures they killed a bunch of their projects, and although I did not see anything directly related to their augmented reality efforts, it does not look like AR is a big part of their vision for the future. Their recent AR product lacks many capabilities, and I wouldn’t bet on the company to fully follow through with a new iteration of their AR product.

Snap

As of this point, Snap does not have a release date for a full commercial launch of their AR glasses. Their approach for the last few years has been to release a "by-request" only version of their product, learn from the people who use it and continuously use this to further develop its ecosystem. Although, still in experimental stage this product was still well received by the limited set of developers who tried it. In 2022, they killed some of their other projects but stressed on their efforts on AR as they believed that is what is going to define Snap of the future. I for one will be on the lookout for their next version of AR glasses and keep a close eye on how it pans out for the company.

Second positive development - TikTok

Loved by the teens of the world, but the decision is made by adults of the world. The current sentiment from adults for TikTok has been very negative, and for the right reasons. Plain and simple, my speculation is if TikTok ends up being banned in U.S., Snap has the most to gain in such a scenario. Why? Because both apps target the same demographic. Both are popular in the same demographic. Both have products competing in the same segment.

TikTok has a number of allegations towards it, which includes misusing user data (ByteDance acknowledged that some of its employees inappropriately accessed TikTok data belonging to US citizens during an investigation into leaks to journalists) and the CCP using it to spread disinformation. The U.S. government has already banned it from federal devices as it has viewed the app as a threat to national security. Currently, its lobbying efforts has kept it out of real trouble but if the tide fully turns, Snap will be one of the apps with the most to gain.

Proof is in the pudding

Snap's success in India pretty much helped the company beat its Daily Active User metrics for the last few years. When you try to dig through and understand their growth there, you will see many statements crediting its strategy; that it was tailor made for India, its localization playbook and how its product is perfect for Indian masses. What you won't see is the company acknowledging its success to the TikTok ban. But the data speaks to you when you look at it. At the time when it was banned (June 2020), TikTok had nearly 200 million users in India and considered India as its biggest market outside the US.

All these users had to go somewhere. Alongside Snap, there were many beneficiaries from the ban which included local homegrown players. But from Snap's own daily user data and the data from apptopia, it's undeniable the effect TikTok's ban had on snapchat.

Apptopia

Before the ban, India accounted for around 15% of Snapchat's downloads. However, from May to October, this share doubled. Now, an argument could be made that U.S. is a saturated market in terms of user penetration for Snap. Fair enough. This makes the scenario is slightly different for U.S.

India is the main market under rest of the world (Earnings Presentation)

The current battle ground for Snap in U.S. is not user penetration, but time spent on the app and competition for ad dollars. On average, users spend 95 minutes per day on TikTok compared to 30 minutes per day on Snap. TikTok also pulled in more than $6B in revenue which was greater than what Snap made this year. If the worst case scenario plays out for TikTok, for some reason it reminds me a quote from Yann Martel, Life of Pi.

"Vultures are not birds of prey, but scavengers of death."

Why is this a speculative play?

Growing competition and a lukewarm market for ad spend led Snap to have a disastrous 2022. Recent earnings call have been a disaster and their revenues may even drop for the next quarter. Their positive cash flow is inflated by excessive SBC. Some recent articles here on Seeking Alpha covers their latest earnings quite well. But the recent developments on AR bodes well for the company and if the TikTok catalyst plays out, the stock could turn out to be a buy.

In evaluating speculative investments, I assess the company's cash reserves to determine if they have sufficient funds to endure until their vision becomes a reality. Snap has a substantial amount of cash and their debt obligations are not due until 2025, giving them a considerable financial cushion to weather the current crisis. For speculative investments, my approach is to make them as part of my barbell portfolio.

Data by YCharts

For a barbell portfolio, you would have extremely safe investments on one end and extremely risky ones on the other end. The safe investments would carry no risk even in the face of extreme market drawdowns (Ex: U.S. Treasury bonds). The aggressive side of the barbell while it has the full risk of losing your entire investment, it also has unlimited upside. The aggressive side also has its risk distributed between "N" such entities (where "N" is the number of investments an investor is comfortable with)

As of now I already have a tiny position in Snap Inc. initiated in late 2022, and plan to hold this over the long term. If the TikTok catalyst plays out, I could be rewarded much sooner.