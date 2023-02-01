onurdongel

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, midstream master limited partnership Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report. As I have mentioned in numerous previous articles, one of the defining characteristics of midstream partnerships is that they enjoy remarkably stable cash flows over time. We certainly see that here as Enterprise Products Partners’ results showed both stability and growth. This is despite the fact that the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of revenues.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. did announce an earnings beat, but as I have pointed out in various previous articles, net income is a poor metric to use to measure the financial performance of a company like this. Enterprise Products Partners managed to grow its cash flows over the past year, which helps to solidify its position as a good income investment. The company reinforced that with a distribution increase, which gives it an impressive 7.66% annualized yield at the current price. Overall, there is a lot to like here, and Enterprise Products Partners continues to earn its place as a core holding in anyone’s income portfolio.

Results Analysis

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners’ fourth quarter 2022 earnings results:

Enterprise Products Partners brought in total revenues of $13.650 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 20.05% increase over the $11.370 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.765 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $1.403 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners transported an average of 17.605 trillion BTU of natural gas per day during the reporting period. This represents a significant 20.88% increase over the 14.564 trillion BTU of natural gas per day that the company transported during the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $2.028 billion during the current quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $1.659 billion that the company reported in last year’s quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners reported a net income of $1.452 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 36.47% increase over the $1.064 billion that it earned in the fourth quarter of 2021.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing anyone reading these results will notice is that Enterprise Products Partners showed improvement in virtually every measure of financial performance. At first, one might credit this to the fact that crude oil prices were higher during the fourth quarter of this year than during the fourth quarter of 2021. That was one of the biggest drivers for Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) recent earnings blowout, after all.

However, Enterprise Products Partners is not really affected by fluctuations in energy prices. This is because of the business model that the company uses. In short, Enterprise Products Partners enters into long-term (usually five to ten years in length) contracts with its customers under which the company transports the customer’s resources through its extensive network of pipeline infrastructure. Enterprise Products Partners owns more than 50,000 miles of such pipelines, stretching over most of the United States:

Enterprise Products Partners

In exchange for this transportation, the customer pays Enterprise Products Partners based on the volume of resources that it handles, not on their value. This model overall provides Enterprise Products Partners with a tremendous amount of financial stability regardless of energy prices. We saw the advantages of this a few years ago when energy prices crashed during the pandemic-related lockdowns but Enterprise Products Partners experienced only a minimal impact to its business (despite the fact that its unit price declined). Unfortunately, this business model also prevents Enterprise Products Partners from really benefiting when energy prices are high.

One benefit that does come with high energy prices though is that upstream companies tend to increase their production of crude oil and natural gas. We saw this occur last year, as the production in every major basin in which Enterprise Products Partners operates saw higher production volumes:

U.S. Energy Information Administration

This can be expected to increase the volume of resources that Enterprise Products Partners transported relative to the prior year. After all, there is no point in energy producers producing resources if they cannot get them to the market where they can be sold. As noted in the highlights, Enterprise Products Partners did transport a substantially higher volume of natural gas during the current quarter than the year-ago one but this was unfortunately not true for every resource:

Resource Q4 2022 Volumes Q4 2021 Volumes Natural Gas Liquids (barrels per day) 3.867 million 3.484 million Crude Oil (barrels per day) 2.278 million 2.322 million Natural Gas (BTU per day) 17.605 trillion 14.564 trillion Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s transported volumes of natural gas liquids and natural gas both increased year-over-year, but crude oil volumes actually declined slightly. In terms of barrels of oil equivalents, though, volumes were higher during the most recent quarter. When we consider that Enterprise Products Partners usually increases the price that it charges per resource unit on an annual basis, we can see how the general improvement in volumes will drive up the company’s revenues. This naturally had a positive impact on its cash flow.

In fact, it was natural gas and natural gas liquids that accounted for all of Enterprise Products Partners’ financial improvements compared to the prior year's quarter. We can see this by looking at the company’s gross margin (a proxy for gross profit) development:

Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see, both the natural gas liquids and natural gas segments saw their gross margin improve significantly year-over-year. The company’s other segments were either flat or declined slightly. This is not exactly surprising since the fundamentals for these compounds are somewhat better than for crude oil. I discussed this in two recent blog posts (see here and here).

These strong fundamentals are likely to result in rising demand for both compounds over the coming years from both the domestic and the export markets, which should result in rising volumes for Enterprise Products Partners. As the company’s cash flows depend directly on transported volumes, Enterprise Products Partners should see cash flow growth going forward as this plays out. The company’s history suggests that it will raise its distribution as this story proceeds, which works out pretty well for us as income investors.

Growth Analysis

In order for this growth to play out, Enterprise Products Partners will need to construct new infrastructure. This is because things like pipelines, storage facilities, marine terminals, and other midstream facilities only have a limited quantity of resources that they can handle. Enterprise Products Partners is doing this. During the full-year 2022 period, the company spent $1.4 billion on its growth projects but this is only a down payment on the $5.5 billion of projects that it has under construction:

Enterprise Products Partners

In fact, the company expects that its capital investments in 2023 will be greater than the $1.4 billion that it spent in 2022. In its earnings report, the company projected that it would invest $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion into its growth projects. As we can clearly see above, the company has a number of projects that are currently scheduled to come online during 2023, including three natural gas liquids plants or fractionation trains.

One of the nicest things about all of these projects is that Enterprise Products Partners has already secured contracts from its customers for their use. This is nice because it ensures that the company will not be spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. It also ensures that the project will begin generating cash flow as soon as it comes online. As Enterprise Products Partners has a number of projects that are scheduled to come online in 2023, we can see that it should be able to generate fairly strong growth over the course of this year. This is yet another thing that we should appreciate about this company as it should be able to deliver far more than just stability and a high current yield.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to look at the way that a company finances its operations before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. That is usually accomplished by issuing new debt and using the proceeds to repay the maturing debt, which can cause a company’s interest expenses to increase following the rollover depending on the conditions in the market. In addition to this, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent so an event that causes a company’s cash flows to decline can push it into financial distress if it has too much debt. Although midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners tend to have remarkably stable cash flows, this is still a risk that we should not ignore.

The usual method that we use to determine a midstream company’s ability to carry its debt is its leverage ratio. This metric is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio and basically tells us how many years it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of December 31, 2022, Enterprise Products Partners has a leverage ratio of 2.90x based on its trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA. This is easily one of the best ratios in the industry. As a general rule, analysts consider any ratio below 5.0x to be reasonable. However, many of the best companies in the industry have now gotten it below 4.0x, which is the maximum ratio that I normally like to see.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. does better than this, though, as it is now one of only two midstream partnerships with a leverage ratio of less than 3.0x. Thus, we should not really have anything to worry about in terms of the company’s debt, as Enterprise Products Partners will almost certainly have no difficulty carrying it.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase units of midstream master limited partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners is due to the high yields that they typically possess. This company is certainly no exception to this as the company increased its distribution to $0.49 per unit, which represents a 5.4% year-over-year increase. This continues the company’s 24-year streak of annual distribution increases:

Seeking Alpha

The fact that the company increases its distribution annually is nice during inflationary times, such as the one that we are suffering from today. This is because inflation is constantly reducing the number of goods and services that we can purchase with the distribution that the company pays out. The fact that Enterprise Products Partners sends us more money each year helps to offset this effect and maintains the purchasing power of the distribution. Unfortunately, the 5.4% distribution increase is not sufficient to overcome the inflation that we saw in 2022 and long-time holders of the company still saw their purchasing power decline. It is still better than no distribution increase, however.

As is always the case, it is important that we ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want to find ourselves the victims of a distribution cut since that would reduce our incomes and almost certainly cause the company’s unit price to decline. The usual way that we determine a midstream company's ability to cover its distribution is by looking at its distributable cash flow. The distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company’s ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to the limited partners. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Enterprise Products Partners had a distributable cash flow of $2.028 billion. That is sufficient to cover the company’s declared distribution 1.9 times over, which is an acceptable ratio. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to represent a sustainable distribution.

As usual, I am more conservative and like to see this ratio over 1.30x in order to add a margin of safety to the investment. Enterprise Products Partners clearly meets this requirement and as such, we should not need to worry about a distribution cut. The company continues to prove its worth as a reliable source of income for investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. continues to show the stability and growth that we have come to expect from this company. The firm is not resting on its laurels, however, as it is well-positioned to continue on its growth trajectory over the course of 2023. That should set it up to deliver another distribution increase at the end of this year and thus help us maintain our purchasing power in the face of some of the worst inflation that most of us have ever seen. Overall, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. continues to look like a winner for anyone looking for income.